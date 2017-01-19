President Barack Obama's final Truth-O-Meter scorecard

President Barack Obama bids farewell to the White House after two campaigns, eight years and 596 fact-checks.

We first fact-checked then-candidate Obama in May 2007, when he made a Half True claim about China and Japan surpassing the United States in fuel-efficient cars. Since then, we’ve documented more claims from Obama than any other person on our Truth-O-Meter.

We’ve also been noting his policy flip-flops, annotating his State of the Union addresses and tracking over 500 of his campaign promises. His famed line, "If you like your health care plan, you can keep it," was named our 2013 Lie of the Year. And he’s name-dropped us a few times, too.

But just because Obama’s presidency has ended doesn’t mean our coverage of him will also end. For now, though, here’s a look back on Obama’s scorecard, as of Jan. 19, 2017.