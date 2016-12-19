Extend Production Tax Credit to encourage renewable energy

"Will . . . extend the federal Production Tax Credit (PTC) for 5 years to encourage the production of renewable energy."

With some bipartisan help from Congress, President Barack Obama was able to keep his promise to extend an existing tax credit for wind energy in December 2015.

Congress, with the support of the wind energy industry, passed an omnibus spending bill that included language to extend the tax credit for wind energy for five years, as well as a separate tax credit more commonly used for solar energy. The credit was also made retroactive for the entire 2015 calendar year.

However, the amount of the tax credit was set on a path to shrink each year until it is disappears after 2020. (Here is a detailed analysis of the provisions written by the law firm Baker Botts.)

The wind power provision was paired with one that was less popular with environmentalists -- one that expanded the United States' ability to export oil.

"This one was a team effort on both sides of the aisle," said Peter L. Kelley, vice president for public affairs for the American Wind Energy Association.

As things stand, the tax credit is poised to outlast the Obama administration by four years. We rate this a Promise Kept.