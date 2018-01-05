In the wake of the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching the 25,000-point landmark, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to tout a new record.

"Dow goes from 18,589 on November 9, 2016, to 25,075 today, for a new all-time Record. Jumped 1000 points in last 5 weeks, Record fastest 1000 point move in history. This is all about the Make America Great Again agenda! Jobs, Jobs, Jobs. Six trillion dollars in value created!" he tweeted.

We wondered whether Trump was accurate that the Dow’s 1,000-point move in five weeks was a jump of record proportions.

He’s right.

Here’s a table summarizing every time the Dow has crossed a 1,000-level threshold for the first time since its establishment as a stock-measurement statistic in 1896. The chart below only includes the first time the Dow crossed a threshold; in many cases, the market closed below that level before climbing above it permanently.

First finish above... Date of milestone 1,000 Nov. 14, 1972 2,000 Jan. 8, 1987 3,000 April 17, 1991 4,000 Feb. 23, 1995 5,000 Nov. 21, 1995 6,000 Oct. 14, 1996 7,000 Feb. 13, 1997 8,000 July 16, 1997 9,000 Apr. 6, 1998 10,000 Mar. 29, 1999 11,000 May 3, 1999 12,000 Oct. 19, 2006 13,000 Apr. 25, 2007 14,000 July 19, 2007 15,000 May 7, 2013 16,000 Nov. 21, 2013 17,000 July 3, 2014 18,000 Dec. 23, 2014 19,000 Nov. 22, 2016 20,000 Jan. 25, 2017 21,000 Mar. 1, 2017 22,000 Aug. 2, 2017 23,000 Oct. 18, 2017 24,000 Nov. 30, 2017 25,000 Jan. 4, 2018

The most recent climb to 25,000 is a record, after you exclude weekends and holidays and include only trading days. The climb from 24,000 to 25,000 took 24 trading days. That is one day shorter than the two previous fastest climbs of 25 trading days — from 10,000 to 11,000 under President Bill Clinton in 1999, and from 20,000 to 21,000 earlier in Trump’s own presidency.

With each 1,000-level increase, the accomplishment is a little less impressive.

A jump of 1,000 from 24,000 to 25,000 is an increase of just 4 percent in value. By comparison, jumping from 1,000 to 2,000 — which took more than 14 years — is an increase of 100 percent in value.

Our ruling

Trump said the Dow Jones Industrial Average "jumped 1000 points in last 5 weeks, Record fastest 1000 point move in history."

He’s correct about the size of the climb and the fact that it’s the fastest in history, at least when you tally up trading days. The rise to 25,000 beat the old record by one trading day.

We rate the statement True.