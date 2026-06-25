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With temperatures hovering near 100 degrees, a woman protects herself from the sun while walking through Boston Common, June 24, 2025, in Boston. (AP) With temperatures hovering near 100 degrees, a woman protects herself from the sun while walking through Boston Common, June 24, 2025, in Boston. (AP)

With temperatures hovering near 100 degrees, a woman protects herself from the sun while walking through Boston Common, June 24, 2025, in Boston. (AP)

Madison Czopek
By Madison Czopek June 25, 2026

If Your Time is short

  • U.S. regulators approved the active sunscreen ingredient bemotrizinol, which filters ultraviolet A and B rays.

  • Decades of use in other countries demonstrate bemotrizinol’s strong safety record.  

  • Sunscreen buyers should be able to find sunscreen products on U.S. shelves starting in September.

The U.S. is one step closer to selling sunscreen products similar to those you might find in cosmetics stores across Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

More than 20 years after chemical manufacturer DSM Nutritional Products first applied for approval, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the go-ahead to an active sunscreen ingredient bemotrizinol (beh-moe-TRI-zinol), sometimes called BEMT, which protects people against harmful ultraviolet radiation.

Dermatologists are enthusiastic about the ingredient’s upcoming introduction to U.S. products. 

"It expands the available options for UV protection in the U.S.," said Dr. Marisa Garshick, a clinical dermatology professor at New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medicine. "Having access to newer UV filters can help improve sunscreen formulations and hopefully encourage more consistent sunscreen use."

What makes bemotrizinol different? 

Like other active sunscreen ingredients, bemotrizinol is a UV filter that protects against both ultraviolet A and B rays.

UVB is the type of radiation most responsible for causing sunburns, but UVA radiation is also harmful and linked to sunburns, wrinkles and some skin cancers. Dermatologists recommend people use sunscreen with a "broad spectrum" label that means it protects against both UVA and UVB rays.

But there’s more that excites dermatologists and skin care product consumers: Bemotrizinol is a very photostable chemical, meaning it remains more effective in sunlight than other filters

It doesn’t break down quickly in the sun and it can help improve the performance of other sunscreen ingredients, said Dr. Mona A. Gohara, a Yale School of Medicine dermatology professor. 

"It also blends well into formulas, making sunscreens more cosmetically elegant and less likely to leave a noticeable white cast," she said. 

And its longtime use elsewhere in the world has shown it has a strong safety record and low skin absorption, Gohara said.

Some sunscreen critics on social media have worried that other chemical sunscreen filters such as oxybenzone absorb into the bloodstream and interfere with hormones, but that concern hasn’t been proven in humans.

Sunscreen ingredients, including oxybenzone, are shown Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. (AP)

What else should you know about this new ingredient? 

The FDA says bemotrizinol is safe for adults and children as young as 6 months old. 

Similar to other skincare products, some people might experience skin irritation or sensitivity from bemotrizinol, but serious reactions are uncommon, dermatologists said. 

"People with sensitive skin should still patch test new products if they have a history of reactions," Garshick said.

This new ingredient isn’t a silver-bullet, either, experts said.

"Bemotrizinol is an exciting addition, but no sunscreen ingredient is magic," Gohara said. "Consistent sunscreen use matters far more than chasing the newest ingredient." 

Dermatologists recommend choosing a broad-spectrum sunscreen that’s SPF 30 or higher, applying enough and reapplying regularly — at least every two hours. 

Why did U.S. approval take longer than other countries?

The U.S. regulates sunscreen as an over-the-counter drug, which means new ingredients face an intense and often slow-moving FDA review and approval process. Europe, by contrast, regulates sunscreen as a cosmetic. 

Although DSM Nutritional Products, now DSM-Firmenich, originally applied for bemotrizinol’s approval in 2005, the application didn’t progress for many years. In September 2024, DSM-Firmenich applied again using a faster administrative pathway created by the 2020 CARES Act. The FDA issued its final order June 10, approving bemotrizinol. It goes into effect Aug. 9, 2026. 

Where can I buy sunscreen with this new ingredient? 

Unless you’ve got an international trip planned, you can’t get your hands on it just yet.

In December 2025, DSM-Firmenich said its product would be available soon after the FDA’s final order went into effect. It’ll be sold under the brand name Parsol Shield.

DSM-Firmenich has exclusive rights to market bemotrizinol in the U.S. for 18 months, and NPR reported that the company said the first sunscreens with this filter will be on shelves starting in September.

RELATED: Do you need SPF 30, 50 or 100? We answer your burning sunscreen questions

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Our Sources

Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York and a clinical dermatology professor at New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medicine, June 23, 2026 

Dr. Mona A. Gohara, a Yale School of Medicine clinical professor of dermatology, June 23, 2026 

American Journal of Managed Care, 5 Questions Dermatology Patients May Have About Newly-Approved Bemotrizinol, June 16, 2026

NPR, 4 things to know about the new sunscreen ingredient the FDA approved, June 13, 2026

The Dermatologist HMP Global Learning Network, FDA Approves Bemotrizinol: What Dermatologists Need to Know , June 11, 2026 

Scientific American, How the new FDA-approved ingredient bemotrizinol enhances sunscreen protection, June 9, 2026 

U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA Expands Sunscreen Options for the First Time in 20 Years, June 9, 2026

U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Final Administrative Order (OTC000039), issued June 10, 2026

DSM-Firmenich, PARSOL® Shield Approved by FDA, dsm-firmenich Setting a New Era for U.S. Sun Protection, June 10, 2026 

BUToday, Americans Are Buying More European Sunscreens. Are They Better Than Domestic Ones?, July 10, 2025

Michigan State University Center for Research on Ingredient Safety, In the news – Bemotrizinol (BEMT), Dec. 16, 2025

Time Magazine, The FDA Is Finally Considering a New Sunscreen Ingredient. Here's What to Know, May 19, 2026

NBC News, FDA allows bemotrizinol, a popular sunscreen ingredient long used in Europe and Asia, June 10, 2026

NPR, Other countries have better sunscreens. Here's why we can't get them in the U.S., May 18, 2024

The Conversation, First new US sunscreen ingredient since 1999 approved by FDA – a skin scientist explains how bemotrizinol works, June 18, 2026

The American Journal of Medicine, Controversies in Sunscreens: A Practical Approach, December 2020 

Environmental Working Group, How Sunscreen Ingredients Are Regulated in the U.S., June 5, 2025

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Women’s Health, These Are The Only Sunscreen Ingredients Proven To Work, According To Dermatologists, March 13, 2026

Harvard Health, The science of sunscreen, Feb. 15, 2021 

CBS Mornings on the Go, FDA Clears New Sunscreen Ingredient | Tim Ream's World Cup Confidence, June 10, 2026

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USA Today, What’s the New Sunscreen Ingredient, BEMT? Experts on Why Bemotrizinol Is Different — and Better, June 10, 2026

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NPR, Other countries have better sunscreens. Here's why we can't get them in the U.S., May 18, 2024

Scientific American, U.S. gets a new sunscreen ingredient after 27 years—here’s how it works, June 9, 2026 

MD SearchLight, The Anti-Sunscreen Movement—Can We Trust Its Claims? accessed June 24, 2026

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