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Data centers need a lot of energy, but President Donald Trump's estimate is far too high
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Multiple recent federal or independent analyses project that from 2028 to 2050, data centers’ energy needs will account for 6% to 25% of total U.S. electricity demand.
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That would represent a significant increase compared with today’s levels, but it still would not be close to the 100% or 200% increases Trump cited.
Every aspect of artificial intelligence, from its economic impact to its societal and cultural consequences, is under a microscope. One topic of growing concern for consumers, local governments and environmental advocates is its energy demand.
President Donald Trump, who has encouraged aggressive AI development in the U.S., offered an estimate of how much electricity AI will require.
"They need, just as an industry, more energy than the entire country produces right now, when you think about it, which is incredible," Trump said July 8 at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey. "So, take all of the energy that the United States produces, and that one industry — which is so big, so powerful — it needs more than that. In fact, some people say almost double."
AI’s energy requirements have snowballed in recent years, and industry experts believe demand will likely grow.
However, the AI energy load is nowhere near as big as Trump said.
"I don't see a pathway for data center demand to exceed total electricity demand in the U.S., or even approach anything close to that level," said Brendan Pierpont, the director for electricity at Energy Innovation Policy and Technology LLC, an energy and climate policy think tank.
The White House did not respond to an inquiry for this article.
What the estimates show
AI requires "training" large language models, which involves running a large number of computers continuously for months. As a result, the data centers that process AI use a large amount of electricity.
It’s difficult to project future AI energy loads with certainty — estimates vary for how much electricity AI will require, how much electricity can be generated, and how economically it can be produced.
With this caveat in mind, we reviewed several studies from federal sources and energy-focused think tanks. None comes close to Trump’s estimate.
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A December 2025 report by the Energy Department’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory concluded that by 2028, the total power demand for data centers — the facilities that power AI — would account for 6.7% to 12% of that year’s total U.S. electricity consumption.
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A report by the Electric Power Research Institute, a think tank, projects U.S. data centers could consume 9% to 17% of national electricity by 2030, up from up from 4% to 5% today.
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Looking at a longer timeframe, an April report by the federal Energy Information Administration concluded that by 2050, electricity demand for data centers would account for a maximum of 15% of total electricity demand.
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A report by the World Resources Institute, an energy and environment think tank, collected an additional half dozen additional governmental and private-sector projections for U.S. data center energy use. The highest one — a November 2025 report by the Boston Consulting Group — finds that data center needs would represent about a quarter of the 2023 level of all U.S. electricity generation.
These estimates of expected AI energy loads range from 6% to 25%. Some of these studies say AI’s energy use footprint in the U.S. could double from what it is now — but that’s not what Trump said.
"Trump’s estimate is very high relative to credible projections," said Kenneth Gillingham, a Yale University economist who specializes in energy and environmental issues.
Our ruling
Trump said the AI industry needs "more energy than the entire country produces right now ... In fact some people say almost double."
Multiple federal and independent studies project that from 2028 to 2050, the energy needs of data centers will account for 6% to 25% of total U.S. electricity demand.
These are significant increases, but they are not 100% or 200% increases of overall U.S. energy production.
The statement contains an element of truth but ignores facts that would give a different impression, so we rate it Mostly False.
Read About Our Process
Our Sources
Donald Trump, remarks at a press conference, July 8, 2026
Electric Power Research Institute, "Powering Intelligence 2026"
U.S. Energy Information Administration, "Annual Energy Outlook 2026," April 2026
U.S. Energy Department, "DOE Releases New Report Evaluating Increase in Electricity Demand from Data Centers," Dec. 20, 2024
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, "2024 United States Data Center Energy Usage Report," December 2024
World Resources Institute, "Powering the US Data Center Boom: Why Forecasting Can Be So Tricky," Sept. 17, 2025
Boston Consulting Group, "BCG: AI's energy footprint to nearly double by 2030," accessed July 14, 2026
Penn State Institute on Energy and Environment, "Why AI uses so much energy — and what we can do about it," June 26, 2026
Hannah Ritchie, "How much electricity does AI consume? [2025 summary]" May 5, 2026
MIT Technology Review, "We did the math on AI’s energy footprint. Here’s the story you haven’t heard," May 20, 2025
Reuters, "US power use to beat record highs in 2026 and 2027 as AI use surges, EIA says," July 7, 2026
PolitiFact, "Proposed data centers in New York would use significant energy, but not double households’ use," May 7, 2026
Email interview with Dani Marx, senior director of media relations with the Edison Electric Institute, July 9, 2026
Email interview with Brendan Pierpont, director for electricity, and Matthias Fripp director of global policy research, at Energy Innovation Policy and Technology LLC, July 9, 2026
Email interview with Kenneth Gillingham, Yale University economist, July 14, 2026
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Data centers need a lot of energy, but President Donald Trump's estimate is far too high
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