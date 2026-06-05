Stand up for the facts!
Our only agenda is to publish the truth so you can be an informed participant in democracy.
We need your help.
I would like to contribute
If Your Time is short
- Citing unnamed sources, RadarOnline reported in March that the network was "looking to pin down Joe Rogan" as a replacement for Anderson Cooper.
- The Austin-American Statesman on June 3 published a story headlined "Could Joe Rogan replace Anderson Cooper on ‘60 Minutes’? Here's what we know." It later updated the story with a statement from CBS News denying the report and changed its headline to, "CBS News says Joe Rogan is not in consideration to replace Anderson Cooper on '60 Minutes.'"
- CBS News spokesperson Jeremy Adler told Forbes in a June 4 article that the rumor was false.
CBS News fired three "60 Minutes" correspondents in the past few weeks, and social media rumors said that a popular podcaster may be up for the job.
"NEW: Joe Rogan is reportedly being considered as a possible ‘60 Minutes’ replacement for Anderson Cooper," the betting site Polymarket posted June 4 on X.
Other X accounts posted the same claim.
CBS News recently fired correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi, Cecilia Vega and Scott Pelley; Anderson Cooper announced his departure in February and his final episode as a correspondent aired in May. The network hired Nick Bilton as the new executive producer for "60 Minutes."
But CBS News has debunked the claims that the network is floating Rogan as Cooper's replacement.
The claim stemmed from a March article by the entertainment news site RadarOnline, which reported the network is "looking to pin down Joe Rogan" as a replacement for Cooper. RadarOnline did not name any sources in the article, and did not provide any information on how it got what it described as its "exclusive."
RadarOnline’s report was cited in a June 3 Austin American-Statesman article, initially headlined, "Could Joe Rogan replace Anderson Cooper on ‘60 Minutes’? Here's what we know."
The Austin American-Statesman later updated its story to say CBS News "has denied reports" of Rogan replacing Cooper as correspondent, with a spokesperson saying those reports are "false."
The newspaper revised its headline to reflect the network’s statement, and it now reads: "CBS News says Joe Rogan is not in consideration to replace Anderson Cooper on '60 Minutes.'"
In its own June 4 story, Forbes credited CBS News spokesperson Jeremy Adler as saying the rumors are false.
PolitiFact contacted CBS News and Rogan but received no response. We are not able to verify internal company discussions, but there has been no public evidence to support the rumors. Rogan hasn’t publicly addressed the rumors.
We have fact-checked other claims from RadarOnline articles that lacked evidence, including one that said former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle were divorcing and another that said actor Jamie Foxx was on life support.
This is not the first time social media posts have claimed Rogan will replace on-air talent. We rated False a 2024 claim that he’d replace Rachel Maddow on MSNBC.
Our Sources
X post by Polymarket, June 4, 2026
X post by Headquarters, June 4, 2026
X post by Leading Report, June 4, 2026
Poynter, Opinion | Just when you thought the CBS News soap opera couldn’t get any more dramatic, June 4, 2026
Austin American-Statesman, CBS News says Joe Rogan is not in consideration to replace Anderson Cooper on '60 Minutes', June 3, 2026
USA Today, Anderson Cooper emotionally signs off '60 Minutes' after 2 decades, May 17, 2026
RadarOnline, EXCLUSIVE: CBS Looking to Pin Down Joe Rogan — Network Bosses Are Betting Podcast Powerhouse Will Strengthen Sagging '60 Minutes', March 11, 2026
Forbes, CBS Denies Rumors Joe Rogan Under Consideration For ‘60 Minutes’ Role, June 4, 2026
PolitiFact, Michelle Obama skipping Washington events not evidence of power couple’s divorce, Feb. 19, 2025
PolitiFact, Claim about actor Jamie Foxx’s health debunked by daughter, May 16, 2023
PolitiFact, No, Elon Musk didn’t take over MSNBC or replace Rachel Maddow with Joe Rogan, Dec. 10, 2024