Claim about actor Jamie Foxx’s health debunked by daughter
If Your Time is short
- Actor Jamie Foxx is not on life support, despite claims to the contrary. His daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted on Instagram that her father has been out of the hospital "for weeks" and is on the mend.
It’s been widely reported that actor Jamie Foxx has been recuperating after what his family called a "medical complication" in April caused him to be hospitalized. So when a claim began to spread that his condition had declined, social media users raised concerns.
"Jamie Foxx is on Life Support in ICU at this hour … Family is preparing for the worst. :( …Wow," a Facebook user posted on May 11. That post was joined by others shared on the platform that echoed the same message.
This was flagged as part of Facebook's efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed.
We found that the claim seemed to have originated from a celebrity gossip site and from stories that did not cite their sources. Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, debunked the claim.
"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild," Corinne Foxx posted May 12 in an Instagram story, CNN reported. "My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support."
Featured Fact-check
She added that they had an "exciting work announcement" to come. It was later revealed that she and her father will be hosting a new music trivia show on Fox Entertainment called "We Are Family."
Corinne Foxx was the first to announce her father’s medical situation. Neither Jamie Foxx nor his family has confirmed what caused his health problem. Jamie Foxx himself posted May 3 on Instagram to thank his followers for their support.
It is likely that the claim originated from a gossip site, according to a May 12 Twitter thread by Huffington Post senior editor Philip Lewis. He noted that an "exclusive" article from RadarOnline caused "an avalanche of aggregated reports, all from that one ‘exclusive.’" RadarOnline has since written about Corinne Foxx’s response.
Facebook wasn’t the only platform on which the claims circulated. On Twitter, media organizations including the Daily Loud and RapTV came under fire for spreading the claim — social media users noted that the outlets did not have credible sources for their reports and criticized their leadership. The Daily Loud later apologized in a follow-up tweet to Jamie Foxx, his family and Twitter followers for "the misinformation." RapTV posted an update stating that Foxx was out of the hospital, sharing Corinne Foxx’s update.
We rate the claim that Jamie Foxx is on life support False.
