Jack Owens, a law school classmate of President Joe Biden’s, and Stephen Owens, whose company has invested in Dominion Voting Systems, are not related.

Is President Joe Biden’s sister married to the owner of Dominion Voting Systems? No, but a viral Instagram video proclaims otherwise.

"Dominion voting machines: Biden's Sister Is Married To Stephen Owens, Who Owns Dominion Voting Systems," text on the June 8 video said. "Does Anyone Else See This As a Huge Conflict Of Interest?"

Biden’s only sister, Valerie Biden Owens, is married to John "Jack" Owens, not Stephen Owens.

According to her website, Jack Owens is an attorney and businessman. The pair married on Oct. 11, 1975, at a church at the United Nations Plaza in New York, a New York Times wedding announcement says. Jack Owens and President Biden were classmates at the Syracuse University College of Law and both graduated in 1968.

Stephen Owens is the co-founder of Staple Street Capital, whose investments include Dominion Voting Systems. The voting company sells election hardware and software to state and local governments in the U.S. and Canada. After the 2020 elections, Dominion Voting Systems was the subject of misinformation by conservatives. In 2023, Dominion reached a $787 million settlement with Fox News over false election claims.

Stephen Owens and Jack Owens are not related.

Reuters, The Associated Press and USA Today have also debunked this claim. A spokesperson for Dominion Voting Systems referred PolitiFact to the Reuters story, which includes a Dominion representative saying that Stephen Owens and Jack Owens are not related.

We rate the claim that Joe Biden’s sister is married to Dominion Voting Systems’ owner False.

