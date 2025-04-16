Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney did not write the letter. It was posted in a Facebook group called "Liz Cheney/Adam Kinzinger Against Trump."

A letter attributed to former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., resonated with Facebook users who criticized the Democratic Party’s response to the Trump administration.

"Dear Democratic Party, I need more from you," the letter starts. "You keep sending emails begging for $15, while we’re watching fascism consolidate power in real time."

An April 16 Facebook post shared the letter and added the text, "Like her or not, former Congressperson Liz Cheney has a plan… and we're now all on the same side. She suggests actionable steps we MUST take to win our country back from the fascists." The post gained 26,000 shares.

The letter suggested various actions Democrats should take, such as "form an independent, civilian-powered investigative coalition," "fund state-level resistance infrastructure" and "create a digital safe haven for whistleblowers and defectors."

But there’s no proof Cheney wrote this letter. PolitiFact did not find the text on Cheney’s social media accounts or public appearances. A Facebook user with the display name "Pru Pru" posted the letter April 14 in a Facebook group named "Liz Cheney/Adam Kinzinger Against Trump."

Sign up for PolitiFact texts

The post’s history showed "Pru Pru" edited the post April 17, saying, "Hi, my name is Pru. I’m the author. Yes you may share and disseminate this freely. You can cite me as the author: Dr. Pru Lee. Liz Cheney is part (of) the name of this group, not the author folks."

Lead Stories and Snopes also reported that Cheney did not write the letter.

Cheney didn’t write a letter to the Democratic Party suggesting actions to take against the Trump administration. We rate that claim False.