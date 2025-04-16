Stand up for the facts!
Liz Cheney didn’t pen a viral open letter to Democrats. It started in a Facebook group.
Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney did not write the letter. It was posted in a Facebook group called "Liz Cheney/Adam Kinzinger Against Trump."
A letter attributed to former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., resonated with Facebook users who criticized the Democratic Party’s response to the Trump administration.
"Dear Democratic Party, I need more from you," the letter starts. "You keep sending emails begging for $15, while we’re watching fascism consolidate power in real time."
An April 16 Facebook post shared the letter and added the text, "Like her or not, former Congressperson Liz Cheney has a plan… and we're now all on the same side. She suggests actionable steps we MUST take to win our country back from the fascists." The post gained 26,000 shares.
The letter suggested various actions Democrats should take, such as "form an independent, civilian-powered investigative coalition," "fund state-level resistance infrastructure" and "create a digital safe haven for whistleblowers and defectors."
But there’s no proof Cheney wrote this letter. PolitiFact did not find the text on Cheney’s social media accounts or public appearances. A Facebook user with the display name "Pru Pru" posted the letter April 14 in a Facebook group named "Liz Cheney/Adam Kinzinger Against Trump."
The post’s history showed "Pru Pru" edited the post April 17, saying, "Hi, my name is Pru. I’m the author. Yes you may share and disseminate this freely. You can cite me as the author: Dr. Pru Lee. Liz Cheney is part (of) the name of this group, not the author folks."
Lead Stories and Snopes also reported that Cheney did not write the letter.
Cheney didn’t write a letter to the Democratic Party suggesting actions to take against the Trump administration. We rate that claim False.
Facebook post, April 16, 2025
Liz Cheney’s Facebook page, accessed April 17, 2025
Liz Cheney’s X profile, accessed April 17, 2025
Liz Cheney’s BlueSky profile, accessed April 17, 2025
Facebook post, April 14, 2025
Lead Stories, Fact Check: Liz Cheney Did NOT Write Viral Letter to Democrats Saying 'I Need More From You', April 17, 2025
Snopes, Liz Cheney didn't write letter urging Democratic Party to fight Trump's 'authoritarian machine', April 17, 2025
