Two weeks after unfounded rumors said President Donald Trump suffered a health issue, social media users shared a video they said showed proof he was just taken to a hospital.

In the video, two men appear to assist Trump as he walks unsteadily out of a building. A sign on the building reads "Walter Reed National Military Medical Center."

"BREAKING: There are some reports Trump has been taken to Walter Reed Hospital," the captions of multiple Facebook posts sharing the video read. The earliest we found was posted April 19 and the latest was posted April 21.

The footage isn’t real. It contains signs that it was made with artificial intelligence.

We contacted the Walter Reed hospital’s communications office, which said that the logo shown in the video is not the hospital’s official logo, and the signage is inconsistent with that at the hospital.

When the video zooms in on the scene, it reveals the text on the sign to be gibberish. The logo also doesn’t match any of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s current or previous logos.

We ran the clip through Google Gemini, which detected SynthID, a digital watermark embedded in Google AI tool creations; it’s invisible to humans, but Google’s technology can identify it.

(Screenshots from Facebook)

When we contacted the White House to ask if Trump visited Walter Reed in the past two weeks, a White House official responded by saying the video was fake. We found no recent news reports that Trump visited the hospital.

His calendar showed he had a policy meeting and signed executive orders on April 20, and scheduled executive time on both April 19 and 20. On April 21, Trump joined CNBC’s "Squawk Box" for a phone interview. Trump’s Truth Social page also remained active in the last few days. This video doesn’t show Trump at the Walter Reed hospital.

We rate that claim False.

UPDATE, April 21, 2026: This story has been updated to include the White House's post-publication response.

RELATED: How AI, an old video and road closures fueled Easter weekend rumors about President Trump’s health