A screenshot from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s March 12 press briefing doesn’t prove he is dead, or that the video is generated with artificial intelligence. A closer look shows he has five fingers on both hands.

On March 12, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave his first press conference since the U.S. and Israel first attacked Iran. Some social media users doubted the authenticity of the video address, and led them to question whether Netanyahu was still alive.

"Rumors swirling that the Prime Minister of Israel - Netanyahu - is dead after this video has been released of him LIVE on TV," one March 13 X post read. "Look at the 6 fingers."

"Breaking: Latest video released by the israeli government shows that it was ai generated because netanyahu has 6 fingers," read another March 13 X post. "Is Netanyahu dead?"

In the image, Netanyahu is pointing with both hands, and social media users said his right hand appears to have six fingers.

But upon closer look at the video, Netanyahu’s hands looked normal. A trick of light likely made part of his palm appear to be an extra finger.

(Screenshots from the Israeli Government Press Office YouTube video)

The full press briefing can be found here. There are no other indications that it was altered or generated with artificial intelligence. Netanyahu interacted with reporters over video conference. He gestured with his hands a lot and no irregularities appeared.

Several news outlets reported on Netanyahu’s press briefing.

A video of Netanyahu’s press conference doesn’t prove he is dead. We rate this claim Pants on Fire!