However, we found no evidence of Trump saying he will change the New York-New Jersey border and make Staten Island part of the Garden State.

President-elect Donald Trump has discussed making Greenland part of the U.S. and reasserting U.S. control over the Panama Canal.

For hundreds of years, New York and New Jersey battled over ownership of Staten Island. In 1894, voters on the island chose to become a New York City borough. But could the island now become part of the Garden State? An Instagram video claims President-elect Donald Trump has proposed that.

"Have you seen what Trump said?" a man said in the Jan. 11 video. "I don’t know if he can do this but he said it." The man then reads what appears to be an X post screenshot attributed to Trump.

"Not only will we expand the US to Greenland and the Panama (US) Canal but I will also be giving Staten Island to New Jersey," Trump’s purported post said. "(Four) boroughs is more than enough! You're welcome!"

But this post is inauthentic. Trump has said he wants the United States to reestablish control of the Panama Canal. He has also asked Denmark to give Greenland to the U.S. "for national security purposes." But he has not said he wants to make Staten Island part of New Jersey.

We searched Trump’s social media accounts, including on X, for this statement attributed to him and found no evidence of it. We found some posts that appear to share the screenshot as satire but others, including the Instagram video, presented the supposed screenshot as a real Trump statement. We found no news reports that Trump said he will give Staten Island to New Jersey.

It is also unclear whether the president would have the power to unilaterally change states’ boundaries. For such a change to occur, the states’ legislatures need to agree and Congress must approve the deal, according to the Interior Department.

We rate the claim that Trump posted on X that he will give Staten Island to New Jersey False.