The DNC website does not list Planned Parenthood as a partner, sponsor or vendor for the event. Planned Parenthood also did not mention the DNC in its press release about the mobile health clinic.

A Planned Parenthood branch is providing free medication abortion and vasectomies by appointment only through a mobile health clinic in Chicago at the same time as the convention. But it’s not part of the DNC’s program.

Reproductive rights took center stage during the Democratic National Convention’s first night in Chicago. But is the DNC offering free abortions and vasectomies to attendees, as some conservative social media users have claimed?

RNC Research, an X account run by the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee, posted Aug. 18, "Democrats are giving out ‘free abortions and vasectomies’ at their convention."

Other users made similar claims on X.

A Planned Parenthood branch is providing free medication abortion, vasectomies and emergency contraception through a mobile health clinic in Chicago that’s running at the same time as the DNC. But the convention is not sponsoring or otherwise connected to these services.

Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, which is based in the St. Louis region, said Aug. 14 on X and Aug. 19 in a press release that its mobile health unit would be stationed Aug. 19 and 20 in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood. Planned Parenthood Great Rivers said Aug. 17 that all of its appointment spots had been filled.

The DNC is not being held in the West Loop. The event’s nighttime programming and speeches are at the United Center, a few blocks east of the West Loop. Daytime events are at the McCormick Place Convention Center, a few miles south of the West Loop, according to the DNC’s website.

The DNC’s website does not list Planned Parenthood as a partner, sponsor or vendor for the event, nor does it mention this mobile health clinic.

Planned Parenthood Great Rivers’ press release lists the Chicago Abortion Fund, a nonprofit group, and the Wieners Circle, a food vendor, as partners. It does not mention the DNC.

"Meeting patients where they are by offering the mobile clinic’s services in busy areas is yet another continuation of Planned Parenthood’s unending efforts to improve accessibility and expand services for Illinois residents," the release said, adding that the mobile clinic would also address "the influx of patients" going to Illinois for care as surrounding states restricted reproductive care.

