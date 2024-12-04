Readers’ Choice: Vote for the 2024 Lie of the Year!

It’s time for PolitiFact’s readers to make their case for the annual Lie of the Year.

After a wild election, it’s going to be a tough choice!

PolitiFact awards the Lie of the Year to the most significant falsehood or exaggeration that worked to undermine an accurate narrative. (PolitiFact editors make the official choice, but that shouldn’t stop you from weighing in.)

The 2023 Lie of the Year went to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign of conspiracy theories. The 2022 Lie of the Year went to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his campaign of lies to justify the Ukraine invasion. The 2021 Lie of the Year went to lies about the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack and its significance, and our 2020 pick went to COVID-19 downplay and denial.

Who will take home this year’s, ahem, honors?

Donald Trump: The Biden administration stole $1 billion "from FEMA to use it for illegal migrants. … And FEMA is now busted. They don’t have any money." Pants on Fire! Marjorie Taylor Greene: Patents dating back to the 1800s show that people can control the weather. Pants on Fire! Donald Trump: "In Springfield (Ohio), they're eating the dogs, the people that came in, they're eating the cats." Pants on Fire! Joe Biden: "I will not pardon" Hunter Biden. Full Flop. Elon Musk: President Joe Biden’s strategy is to "get as many illegals in the country as possible" and "legalize them to create a permanent majority." False Kamala Harris: Donald Trump would "force states to monitor women's pregnancies." False JB Pritzker: JD Vance is "known for his obsession with couches." Pants on Fire! JD Vance: Says Donald Trump did not lose the 2020 election. Pants on Fire! Donald Trump: Kamala Harris was "Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden, she made a turn and she went, she became a Black person." Pants on Fire! Write your own: