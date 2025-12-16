Stand up for the facts!
Our only agenda is to publish the truth so you can be an informed participant in democracy.
We need your help.
I would like to contribute
If Your Time is short
PolitiFact names 2025 the Year of the Lies, and this is one story of our multipart series. Read more.
In November, all of Randy Richards’ soybeans remained in storage on the land he farms just outside of Hope, North Dakota.
In 2024 and 2023 and many years before, that was not the case. Richards would have sold at least half of his soybeans to a local grain elevator and then, his crop might have ended up transported by train to the Pacific northwest and shipped to China, along with at least half of North Dakota’s soybeans.
What was typical for Richards and other farmers blew up in 2025 with Trump's tariff strategy and subsequent trade war.
Richards, one of the family members who runs Richards & Judisch Farms, rents land to grow soybeans, corn and other crops. A third-generation, 71-year-old farmer, Richards has worked the land since he was a young child.
Our Sources
National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, Coalition letter emphasizing the necessity for a trade policy that supports the growth of American agriculture, April 1, 2025
North Dakota Farmers Union, Watne calls on Congressional delegation to act, Oct. 24, 2025
American Soybean Association, "Tariffs Are Not ‘Fun’ & Farmers Are Frustrated," March 4, 2025
American Soybean Association, Soybeans Without a Buyer: The Export Gap Hurting U.S. Farms, Aug. 20, 2025
American Soybean Association, ASA Responds to Argentina Soybean Actions, Sept. 24, 2025
American Soybean Association, The Rising Cost Squeeze: Soybean Farmers Face a Third Year of Losses, Dec. 3, 2025
The Free Press, I’m a Soybean Farmer Who Voted for Trump. I’m Begging the President to End the Trade War. April 10, 2025
Farm Bureau, Additional Tariffs will Take Toll on America’s Farmers, April 2, 2025
Farm Bureau, Agricultural Trade: China Steps Back from U.S. Soybeans, Oct. 2, 2025
North Dakota State University, NDSU Agricultural Trade Monitor, November 2025
The Budget Lab at Yale, State of U.S. Tariffs, Nov. 17, 2025
Tax Foundation, Who Pays Tariffs? Americans Will Bear the Costs of the Next Trade War, Feb. 19, 2025
Tax Foundation, Trump Tariffs: Tracking the Economic Impact of the Trump Trade War, Dec. 1, 2025
Tax Policy Center, Tracking the Trump Tariffs, Dec. 11, 2025
Cato Institute, Trump’s Tariff War Is Leaving Ohio Farmers in the Red and China in Driver’s Seat, Nov. 18, 2025
Roll Call, Speech: Donald Trump Holds a Campaign Rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin, Sept. 7, 2024
Roll Call, Speech: Donald Trump Delivers His Inaugural Address at the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 20, 2025
Roll Call, Remarks: Donald Trump Holds a Bilateral Lunch with Anthony Albanese of Australia, Oct. 20, 2025
Roll Call, Remarks: Donald Trump Announces Deals to Lower Some Prescription Drug Prices, Nov. 6, 2025
Roll Call, Press Briefing: Brooke Rollins Speaks to Reporters Outside the White House, Dec. 8, 2025
President Donald Trump, Truth Social post, March 3, 2025
President Donald Trump, Truth Social post, Oct. 30, 2025
White House, Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Strikes Deal on Economic and Trade Relations with China, Nov. 1, 2025
U.S. Department of Agriculture, Trump Administration Announces $12 Billion Farmer Bridge Payments for American Farmers Impacted by Unfair Market Disruptions, Dec. 8, 2025
City of Hope, North Dakota, Website, Accessed Nov. 26, 2025
CNN State of the Union, Transcript, April 6, 2025
Valley News Live, VNL's Cream of the Crop: Richards & Judisch Farms, Jun. 20, 2023
Farm Journal, USDA Signals Possible Trade Aid Soon, Economists Warn It Could Keep Input Prices High, Nov. 25, 2025
Farm Journal, From Harvest to Hardship: Farmers Struggle With Cash-Flow Crunch, Dec. 10, 2025
Politico, Senate rejects Trump’s global tariffs, the final vote in a series of rebukes, Oct. 30, 2025
Reuters, China to buy 12 million metric tons of US soybeans this season, Bessent says, Oct. 30, 2025
Reuters, China's largest US soybean buy in 2 years buoys prices, triggers sales by struggling farmers, Nov. 21, 2025
CNBC, Agriculture Secretary Rollins on affordability: Americans will see real relief ‘very, very soon’ Nov. 24, 2025
CNBC, Watch CNBC’s full interview with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Nov. 25, 2025
CNBC, China is buying U.S. soybeans again — but falling short of goal set by Trump trade agreement, Dec. 9, 2025
Investigate Midwest, GRAPHIC: Trump support grew in America’s top farming counties despite first-term trade war, Nov. 13, 2024
Investigate Midwest, US farmers face $44 billion in losses as costs rise and markets shrink, Oct. 28, 2025
Politico, Soybeans sacrificed in Trump’s China gamble, Sept. 28, 2025
CNN, Fact check: Trump and Vance keep falsely describing how tariffs work, Sept. 9, 2024
CNN, Fact check: Trump falsely claims he warned Americans during his campaign of a tariff 'transition period' May 1, 2025
Cato Institute, America’s Latest Farmer Crisis Is Government-Grown, Sept. 10, 2025
Washington Post The Fact Checker, The false things Trump said about tariffs during his announcement, April 3, 2025
Factcheck.org, Recapping Trump’s Deceptive Tariff Claims, Aug. 13, 2025
PolitiFact, Fact-checks about trade, 2025
PolitiFact, Trump blows past 60% tariff promise on China, setting 145% rate, April 11, 2025
Telephone interview, Randy Richards, farmer in North Dakota, Nov. 21, 2025
Email interview, Shawn Arita, associate director and associate research professor
Agricultural Risk Policy Center, North Dakota State University, Nov. 20, 2025
Email interview, Scott Lincicome, vice president of general economics and Cato’s Herbert A. Stiefel Center for Trade Policy Studies, Dec. 9, 2025
Email interview, Ian Sheldon, professor and Andersons Chair of Agricultural Marketing, Trade and Policy, Dec. 12, 2025
Email interview, Kush Desai, White House spokesperson, Dec. 14, 2025