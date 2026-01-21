President Donald Trump made his pitch to acquire Greenland to international leaders in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 21, saying for the first time he did not plan for the U.S. to take the land by force.

Trump, who talked up his tariff-based negotiation strategy, cited Greenland’s strategic position between the U.S., Russia and China as the main reason he wants to acquire the territory.

Retelling United States’ history with Greenland and Denmark, Trump said that during World War II, "We saved Greenland and successfully prevented our enemies from gaining a foothold in our hemisphere."

This much is accurate: After Germany invaded Denmark, the U.S. assumed responsibility for Greenland’s defense and established a military presence on the island that remains today, albeit in diminished scope.

But Trump overstepped when he said that after World War II, "We gave Greenland back to Denmark."

"All the United States is asking for is a place called Greenland, where we already had it as a trustee, but respectfully returned it back to Denmark not long ago," Trump said.

Although the U.S. defended Greenland during World War II, it never possessed the nation — and could not have given it back. Experts have told PolitiFact that Greenland’s status as part of Denmark is not in question, and hasn’t been for more than a century.

Denmark’s colonization of Greenland dates to the 1720s. In 1933, an international court settled a territorial dispute between Denmark and Norway, ruling that as of July 1931, Denmark "possessed a valid title to the sovereignty over all Greenland."

After the 1945 approval of the United Nations charter — the organization’s founding document and the foundation of much of international law — Denmark incorporated Greenland through a constitutional amendment and gave it representation in the Danish Parliament in 1953. Denmark told the United Nations that any colonial-type status had ended; the United Nations General Assembly accepted this change in November 1954. The United States was among the nations that voted to accept Greenland’s new status.

Since then, Greenland has, incrementally but consistently, moved toward greater autonomy.

Greenlandic political activists successfully pushed for and achieved home rule in 1979, which established its parliament. Today, Greenland is a district within the sovereign state of Denmark, with two elected representatives in Denmark’s parliament.