CNN knocks down rumor of longer TV delay at Biden-Trump debate
If Your Time is short
- CNN’s communications department said a claim that the June 27 presidential debate will have a one- to two-minute delay is false.
A writer for a conservative news and opinion website claimed without providing evidence that CNN planned to add a longer-than-normal delay for its June 27 presidential debate broadcast.
"BREAKING: CNN will implement a 1-2 minute delay for tonight’s presidential debate instead of the standard 7-second delay, potentially allowing time to edit parts of the broadcast," Patrick Webb, a writer for Leading Report, said in a June 27 X post. The post had received more than 3.6 million views before the debate.
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump were scheduled to faceoff starting at 9 p.m. ET.
The Leading Report describes itself as a "leading source for breaking news." The website has shared misinformation before.
Dozens of conservative social media accounts shared the claim across various platforms, including X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Donald Trump Jr. shared the claim on X but later deleted the post, The Dispatch reported.
Webb followed up his post with another X post that said, "The Trump camp believes there will be at least a minute delay. Can you confirm there won’t be a delay over 7 seconds? @CNNPR"
But the claim is not true, CNN’s communications X account said in a reply to Webb’s post.
"This is false. The debate will begin live at 9pm ET," the X post said.
When we contacted CNN, a spokesperson referred us to its X post and said the network had no further comment. It’s not clear whether any delay will be in effect for the debate.
NBC News reported that OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Copilot, two popular generative artificial intelligence products, falsely answer yes when asked if there would be a one-to-two-second delay in the debate. NBC News also reported that live programs often have intentional delays, but that there is no consistent standard practice. A seven-second delay is common, NBC reported, but CNN said no delay will be used. Such brief delays help hedge against violating federal laws that bar airing obscene content.
We reached out to Webb and Leading Report for comment but received no response. Biden campaign spokesperson James Singer referred us to CNN’s X post. We also contacted spokespeople for Trump but didn’t immediately receive a response.
The claim that CNN planned to add a one- to two-minute delay in the June 27 presidential debate is not backed by evidence and the network said it’s not true. We rate it False.
