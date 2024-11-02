This claim is unfounded. We found no evidence Tesla CEO Elon Musk said this, or that the company released a $1,000 e-bike.

Recent social media posts could leave users with the mistaken belief that entrepreneur Elon Musk is releasing a low-cost house, unveiling a "UFO fighter jet that defies physics," and launching a "pregnancy robot."

These unfounded claims and more have spread online about Musk, the X owner and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. And now, Musk has purportedly "sent shockwaves throughout the world" with a "revolutionary announcement" about an electric bike, according to multiple Facebook posts.

"I am releasing $1,000 Tesla e-bike today!" read a quote attributed to Musk in the posts.

The Facebook posts are from Nov. 2 and Nov. 4, so it’s unclear when "today" was.

But we found no credible evidence, such as news reports, press releases from Tesla or public statements from Musk to corroborate that he made such a statement.

In 2020, an e-bike concept that used Tesla’s logo drew attention online, but it was a designer’s personal project — not a new Tesla product.

We rate claims Musk announced a new $1,000 Tesla e-bike False.