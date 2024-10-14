Former President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, don’t appear in Oregon’s voters’ guide because the Republican presidential and vice presidential nominees didn’t submit a statement for inclusion, according to the Oregon secretary of state’s office. They weren’t removed from the website.

What the host of a conservative media website recently described as "election interference" and a "massive breaking news story coming out of Oregon" has an easy explanation, although that makes for a less outrageous social media post.

"EXCLUSIVE," said the caption of the Oct. 14 Instagram post from Jeremy Herrell, host of Live From America TV. "The Sec. Of State of Oregon, LaVonne Griffin-Valade has REMOVEDPresident Trump and JD Vance from the official State website 19 days before the election! This is election interference, and I need you all to get involved on this one! Tag and share!"

"Oregon sec of state removes Trump & Vance from website!" text over the video said.

In the video clip, Herrell repeats the claim in the caption and shows a "voters’ pamphlet" section of the Oregon secretary of state’s website. He then clicks on a section called "president" and shows that it lists Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, but not former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee. Under a section called "vice president," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris’ running mate, is listed but not U.S. Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, Trump’s running mate.

"They have literally removed Donald Trump and JD Vance from the Oregon secretary of state’s website," Herrell said. "It stinks to high heaven."

Laura Kerns, a spokesperson for the Oregon secretary of state, told PolitiFact the claim is false.

While Trump’s and Vance’s names don’t appear under the list of presidential and vice presidential candidates in Oregon’s voters’ pamphlet for the Nov. 5 general election, that’s because Trump "declined to provide a statement" for it, Kerns said.

"Candidates may submit a statement to the voters’ pamphlet, but it is optional," Kerns said. "In this case, as he did for the primary in May, Donald Trump declined to provide a statement."

Oregon Public Broadcasting reported in March that Trump wasn’t in the pamphlet before the primary but that he would "still appear on ballots mailed to Republican voters."

The Oregon Republican County similarly said in an Oct. 10 statement on its website that President Trump WILL be on your ballot" in the general election and that "the decision to not submit a statement was made by the Trump campaign earlier this year."

The secretary of state’s website includes a note above its voters’ guide that says "candidates are not required to file voters’ pamphlet statements" and that "only candidates who submitted statements are listed in the online menus. All candidates will appear on the ballots."

This note also appears in the Instagram post’s video.

Searching the secretary of state’s website for candidate filings, Trump is listed as a Republican candidate for president in both the 2024 primary and general elections, and Vance is listed as a Republican candidate for vice president in the general.

We rate its claim that Trump and Vance were removed from the Oregon secretary of state’s website False.