No, this video doesn’t show Tim Walz dancing to Beyoncé
If Your Time is short
-
This video was altered.
-
The original video was posted in February and shows performer Matthew Krumpe dancing to "Texas Hold ‘Em."
This ain’t Texas. And this ain’t Tim Walz dancing to Beyoncé’s "Texas Hold ‘Em."
A Sept. 5 Instagram video showed a man who resembled the Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota governor dancing in a red cowboy hat and black leather crop top and pants.
"Is it 2024 Democratic Party vice presidential candidate Tim Walz," text on the video read.
Other users on Instagram, TikTok and X also shared this supposed video of Walz.
(Screengrab from Instagram)
Featured Fact-check
The Instagram posts were flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads.)
But this video was altered.
The original video, posted Feb. 19 on Instagram, does not show Walz dancing. The person in the video is a performer named Matthew Krumpe.
That’s not to say the Harris-Walz campaign isn’t part of the BeyHive. Vice President Kamala Harris has been using Beyoncé’s song "Freedom" as her presidential campaign anthem. The song was played at the Democratic National Convention and has been used in campaign ads.
We rate the claim that a video shows Walz dancing to Beyoncé in a cowboy hat and crop top False.
