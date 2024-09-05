Stand up for the facts!

Our only agenda is to publish the truth so you can be an informed participant in democracy.
We need your help.

More Info

I would like to contribute

Sara Swann
By Sara Swann September 6, 2024

No, this video doesn’t show Tim Walz dancing to Beyoncé

If Your Time is short

  • This video was altered.

  • The original video was posted in February and shows performer Matthew Krumpe dancing to "Texas Hold ‘Em."

See the sources for this fact-check

This ain’t Texas. And this ain’t Tim Walz dancing to Beyoncé’s "Texas Hold ‘Em."

A Sept. 5 Instagram video showed a man who resembled the Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota governor dancing in a red cowboy hat and black leather crop top and pants.

"Is it 2024 Democratic Party vice presidential candidate Tim Walz," text on the video read.

Other users on Instagram, TikTok and X also shared this supposed video of Walz.

(Screengrab from Instagram)

Featured Fact-check

The Instagram posts were flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads.)

But this video was altered.

The original video, posted Feb. 19 on Instagram, does not show Walz dancing. The person in the video is a performer named Matthew Krumpe.

That’s not to say the Harris-Walz campaign isn’t part of the BeyHive. Vice President Kamala Harris has been using Beyoncé’s song "Freedom" as her presidential campaign anthem. The song was played at the Democratic National Convention and has been used in campaign ads.

We rate the claim that a video shows Walz dancing to Beyoncé in a cowboy hat and crop top False.

Read About Our Process

The Principles of the Truth-O-Meter

Our Sources

Browse the Truth-O-Meter

More by Sara Swann

No, this video doesn’t show Tim Walz dancing to Beyoncé

Load more

Support independent fact-checking.
Become a member!

In a world of wild talk and fake news, help us stand up for the facts.

Sign me up