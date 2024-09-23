Social media users are presenting a video clip of Vice President Kamala Harris delivering a Sept. 20 speech at an Atlanta campaign rally as evidence that she was "damn near blackout drunk."

"She is hammered," a Sept. 23 Instagram post said of Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee.

This video was altered.

The clip starts in the middle of Harris’ remarks about Amber Thurman, a woman who died after she couldn’t access abortion care in Georgia.

She then pivots to former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio.

"They’ll talk about … ‘I do believe in the exception to save the mother’s life,’" Harris said. "Let’s break that down, shall we? Let’s break that down. Let’s break that down."

The video clip in the Instagram post is about 5 seconds longer than the length of Harris’ actual remarks. Original footage of her speech, posted by multiple news outlets, reflects that.

Time it for yourself, starting around the 10:20 mark of this video.

We rate claims this video shows Harris hammered Pants on Fire!