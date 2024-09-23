Stand up for the facts!

Ciara O'Rourke
By Ciara O'Rourke September 24, 2024

Sober, seriously: Altered video slows Kamala Harris’ remarks on abortion to fuel intoxication claims

If Your Time is short

  • This video was altered. 

See the sources for this fact-check

Social media users are presenting a video clip of Vice President Kamala Harris delivering a Sept. 20 speech at an Atlanta campaign rally as evidence that she was "damn near blackout drunk." 

"She is hammered," a Sept. 23 Instagram post said of Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee.

It was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads.)

This video was altered. 

The clip starts in the middle of Harris’ remarks about Amber Thurman, a woman who died after she couldn’t access abortion care in Georgia

She then pivots to former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio.

"They’ll talk about … ‘I do believe in the exception to save the mother’s life,’" Harris said. "Let’s break that down, shall we? Let’s break that down. Let’s break that down." 

The video clip in the Instagram post is about 5 seconds longer than the length of Harris’ actual remarks. Original footage of her speech, posted by multiple news outlets, reflects that. 

Time it for yourself, starting around the 10:20 mark of this video

We rate claims this video shows Harris hammered Pants on Fire!

 

Sober, seriously: Altered video slows Kamala Harris' remarks on abortion to fuel intoxication claims

