The Democratic 2020 presidential field, by the numbers

As the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates prepare for their second round of debates, we decided to take a closer look at the 23-candidate field’s underlying demographics.

In this guide, you will find comparisons of their age, gender, military service, educational attainment, highest elected office and home state.

A few takeaways: There is a four-decade age gap from the youngest candidate to the eldest. The 2020 primary field is the largest ever for female candidates. Essentially every U.S. region is represented. And their educational experience runs from college dropout to Ph.D.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Democrats’ demographics.