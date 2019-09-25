Stay Connected:

Here's the readout of Donald Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

By John Kruzel on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 at 10:12 a.m.

The White House has released a declassified summary of a July 25 telephone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The leaders discussed reviving a dormant Ukrainian government investigation into a Ukrainian energy company that Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, served as a board member on while his father was vice president.
 
