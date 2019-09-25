Your privacy is important to us. We have updated our privacy policy to better explain how we use data on this site. Read it here
Here's the readout of Donald Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
By John Kruzel on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 at 10:12 a.m.
The White House has released a declassified summary of a July 25 telephone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The leaders discussed reviving a dormant Ukrainian government investigation into a Ukrainian energy company that Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, served as a board member on while his father was vice president.