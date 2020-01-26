We're in Iowa! PolitiFact sent a team of reporters to the Hawkeye State to fact-check campaign events of Democratic presidential candidates ahead of the Feb. 3 caucuses.

We'll add stories and fact-checks to this page. Follow our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts (@politifact) as our engagement editor takes you behind the scenes.

Want more? Get a sense of their campaign messaging in our stump speech analyzers for Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden.

Joe Biden

The former vice president appeared in Ankeny, a suburb of Des Moines, Jan. 25. Read our fact-checks of what he said about the State Department under Trump and American soldiers suffering from concussions.

Pete Buttigieg

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said he’s not too young to be the president and actually is the Democrat best positioned to reach out to a broad swath of Americans. He spoke about his age, the past success of other Democratic presidential candidates new on the scene and about the lack of afforedable housing. Read our fact-checks here.

Amy Klobuchar

Despite polling below the top tier of Iowa caucus hopefuls, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., drew a near-capacity crowd to a ballroom in Waterloo, Iowa, where she described her vision for a post-Donald Trump presidency. Read our fact check of her speech here.

Bernie Sanders

Sen. Sanders, I-Vt., called for a systematic change in the economy, health care, criminal justice, and the environment during 45 minutes of remarks to an overflow crowd near the campus of Iowa State University on Jan. 25. Our fact-check story brings you the highlights.

Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Warren, D-Mass., called for "big structural change" to help average Americans, rather than the richest and most powerful, in a town hall in the Mississippi River city of Davenport, Iowa. We fact-checked her remarks here.

Andrew Yang

Yang, an entrepreneur, talked about his proposals to give Americans $1,000 a month in "universal basic income" and $100 to spend on each federal election at Muscatine Community College on Jan. 23. Read our story fact-checking his economic claims, chased by this fact-check about how few Americans donate during elections.