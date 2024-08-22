Get PolitiFact in your inbox.

Live: Fact-checks from Kamala Harris’ 2024 DNC speech in Chicago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris listens as her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a campaign rally in Philadelphia on Aug. 6, 2024. (AP) Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris listens as her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a campaign rally in Philadelphia on Aug. 6, 2024. (AP)

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris listens as her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a campaign rally in Philadelphia on Aug. 6, 2024. (AP)

By PolitiFact Staff August 22, 2024

PolitiFact is live fact-checking the fourth and final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, including tonight's speech by the Democrats' new presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris. 

Several TV networks will be broadcasting tonight’s prime-time speeches, and all speeches will be streamed online

PolitiFact fact-checks politicians across the political spectrum. We also fact-checked the Republican National Convention in July. Read more about our process.

Follow along with our live debate fact-checking here on our website and across our social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter). To suggest a claim for us to fact-check, email [email protected] or text "Facts" to (727) 382-472.

Live DNC fact-checks

Sign Up For Our Weekly Newsletter

Our Sources

See links in live blog.

Browse the Truth-O-Meter

More by PolitiFact Staff

Live: Fact-checks from Kamala Harris’ 2024 DNC speech in Chicago

Load more