Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy didn’t buy a controlling stake in a South Africa-based mining company, but a video spreading on social media could lead some users to believe otherwise.

"He has purchased a controlling stake in Northam Platinum LTD," a narrator said in what looks like a segment from South African broadcaster SABC News, pronouncing each letter of the abbreviation for "limited." "One of South Africa's leading platinum mining companies."

The text at the bottom of the video, which includes an "SABC News" logo, says: "Zelenskyy purchased a controlling stake in Northam Platinum Ltd."

SABC stands for the South African Broadcasting Corp.

A Northam Platinum Holdings Limited spokesperson told PolitiFact in an email that the claims in this video aren’t true. A Northam spokesperson told fact-checker Lead Stories that Zelenskky acquired no stakes in the company.

The South African Broadcasting Corp. didn’t immediately respond to PolitiFact’s questions about the post, but searching its news website, we found no stories mentioning Zelenskyy and Northam.

At one point in the video, the narrator claims that an "SABC crew" interviewed one of Northam’s miners, but the miner’s purported remarks about Zelenskyy don’t track with the movements of his mouth.

We rate claims this is an authentic broadcast False.