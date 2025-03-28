The Cleveland Clinic is a large and well-respected medical center based in Cleveland, Ohio, so purported news that it’s warning millions of people will soon die following COVID-19 vaccination would draw attention.

A March 28 Facebook post shared such a headline.

"Cleveland Clinic: Millions of COVID-vaxxed will die within ‘5 years,’" the headline said.

The headline came from a March 23 post on the website "Slay News," which describes itself as an "alternative" media company. PolitiFact has previously fact-checked false information published on the site.

The post says that "the renowned Cleveland Clinic has dropped a bone-chilling warning that millions of people who received COVID mRNA ‘vaccines’ are facing sudden death within the next ‘five years.’ According to the Ohio-based academic medical center, large numbers of the Covid-vaccinated ‘may need a heart transplant’ to avoid a sudden cardiac arrest."

The post cites a page on the Cleveland Clinic’s website about myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle that can make it more difficult for the heart to pump. While the page discusses COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines, it doesn’t make the claims stated in the blog post.

Here’s what the Cleveland Clinic’s website does say:

Researchers estimate there are 1.5 million cases of myocarditis in the world each year.

About 50% to 80% of people with viral myocarditis survive five years or more after diagnosis, and "many people, especially younger people, recover fully."

Myocarditis can lead to complications, such as dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition where the heart becomes enlarged and weak that can eventually lead to heart failure and may require a heart transplant.

Sudden cardiac death is a possible complication of myocarditis, and myocarditis is linked to nearly 20% of sudden deaths in young people.

Young people who received COVID-19 vaccines developed myocarditis "in rare cases."

We asked the clinic about the blog post. In a statement, it said: "Recent claims suggesting that the COVID-19 vaccine will lead to myocarditis and mass deaths are false and lack any scientific basis. Research has shown that contracting the COVID-19 virus is a greater risk factor for heart-related complications, including myocarditis, than the vaccine."

We rate this post False.