Stand up for the facts!

Our only agenda is to publish the truth so you can be an informed participant in democracy.
We need your help.

More Info

I would like to contribute

Ciara O'Rourke
By Ciara O'Rourke April 4, 2025

Website that regularly publishes false information goes after Democrats’ Wisconsin Supreme Court win

If Your Time is short

  • This claim originated on a site that publishes fabricated and sensational stories.

See the sources for this fact-check

Democrat Susan Crawford beat the Republican candidate backed by President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk to secure a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and ensure a liberal majority on the state’s top court for several more years. 

A headline spreading on social media that says the election is under investigation originated on a website that publishes fabricated and sensational stories.

"White Hats to investigate Wisconsin Supreme Court election," the April 2 headline said. 

A screenshot of the headline shared on Facebook was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads.)

"White hats" is a term QAnon conspiracy theorists use to refer to people working within the government to "thwart the deep state," according to the Anti-Defamation League

Sign up for PolitiFact texts

Real Raw News, the site that published the headline, regularly posts false information. Its "About Us" page also notes that the website "contains humor, parody and satire." 

Featured Fact-check

This particular post baselessly casts doubt on Crawford’s win, saying she "seemingly defeated Trump-endorsed Brad Schimel;" the post also wrongly describes the 2020 election as "stolen." 

Schimel, meanwhile, quickly conceded the election — and urged his supporters to accept the election results. 

We rate claims the Wisconsin Supreme Court election is under investigation False.

 

Read About Our Process

The Principles of the Truth-O-Meter

Our Sources

Browse the Truth-O-Meter

More by Ciara O'Rourke

Website that regularly publishes false information goes after Democrats’ Wisconsin Supreme Court win

Load more

Support independent fact-checking.
Become a member!

In a world of wild talk and fake news, help us stand up for the facts.

Sign me up