This claim originated on a site that publishes fabricated and sensational stories.

Democrat Susan Crawford beat the Republican candidate backed by President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk to secure a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and ensure a liberal majority on the state’s top court for several more years.

A headline spreading on social media that says the election is under investigation originated on a website that publishes fabricated and sensational stories.

"White Hats to investigate Wisconsin Supreme Court election," the April 2 headline said.

A screenshot of the headline shared on Facebook was flagged as part of Meta's efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed.

"White hats" is a term QAnon conspiracy theorists use to refer to people working within the government to "thwart the deep state," according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Real Raw News, the site that published the headline, regularly posts false information. Its "About Us" page also notes that the website "contains humor, parody and satire."

This particular post baselessly casts doubt on Crawford’s win, saying she "seemingly defeated Trump-endorsed Brad Schimel;" the post also wrongly describes the 2020 election as "stolen."

Schimel, meanwhile, quickly conceded the election — and urged his supporters to accept the election results.

We rate claims the Wisconsin Supreme Court election is under investigation False.