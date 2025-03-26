Over the course of the past year, billionaire businessman-turned-White House adviser Elon Musk purportedly, in this order, took over the ABC talk show "The View" and fired its co-hosts, sued "The View" and co-host Whoopi Goldberg for $60 million, called for a ban on the show, sued "The View" and Goldberg again, this time for $70 million, and publicly campaigned to "terminate" the show.

Why he would sue his own show, or campaign to end it instead of just doing so, is unclear. What’s not: That these claims are unfounded. And so is another one, newly spreading on social media.

"THRILLING," a March 26 Facebook post said. "Elon Musk called for a boycott of ‘The View,’ labeling it ‘a meeting place for ignorant women.’ The entire cast responded fiercely immediately after…"

We found no evidence, such as credible news stories or statements from Musk, to support the claims in this Facebook post. It doesn’t appear in his X feed.

We also found no "fierce responses" from "The View" co-hosts such as Goldberg.

We rate this claim False.