Stand up for the facts!
Our only agenda is to publish the truth so you can be an informed participant in democracy.
We need your help.
I would like to contribute
Don’t fall for unfounded claims about Elon Musk urging to boycott ‘The View’
If Your Time is short
-
This claim is unfounded.
Over the course of the past year, billionaire businessman-turned-White House adviser Elon Musk purportedly, in this order, took over the ABC talk show "The View" and fired its co-hosts, sued "The View" and co-host Whoopi Goldberg for $60 million, called for a ban on the show, sued "The View" and Goldberg again, this time for $70 million, and publicly campaigned to "terminate" the show.
Why he would sue his own show, or campaign to end it instead of just doing so, is unclear. What’s not: That these claims are unfounded. And so is another one, newly spreading on social media.
"THRILLING," a March 26 Facebook post said. "Elon Musk called for a boycott of ‘The View,’ labeling it ‘a meeting place for ignorant women.’ The entire cast responded fiercely immediately after…"
This post was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads.)
Featured Fact-check
We found no evidence, such as credible news stories or statements from Musk, to support the claims in this Facebook post. It doesn’t appear in his X feed.
Sign up for PolitiFact texts
We also found no "fierce responses" from "The View" co-hosts such as Goldberg.
We rate this claim False.
Read About Our Process
Browse the Truth-O-Meter
More by Ciara O'Rourke
Don’t fall for unfounded claims about Elon Musk urging to boycott ‘The View’
Support independent fact-checking.
Become a member!
In a world of wild talk and fake news, help us stand up for the facts.