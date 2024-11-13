Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC’s "The View," is not facing a multimillion-dollar lawsuit courtesy of X owner Elon Musk.

This wasn’t true in June, when we fact-checked a claim that Musk had sued Goldberg and the show for $60 million.

And it’s not true now, as new claims circulate on social media that Musk is suing Goldberg and "The View" for $70 million.

"Elon Musk sues ‘The VIew’ and Whoopi Goldberg for $70 million, ‘They lie about me,’" a Nov. 13 Facebook post said.

This post was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads.)

Both of these claims originated on self-described satire sites.

The Nov. 13 claim used the same lawsuit wording as a Nov. 3 SpaceX Fanclub Facebook post, only SpaceX Fanclub labeled it "rated satire" and said, "Nothing on this page is real if you believe anything we post then you’re a potato crop."

Such caveats are missing from the Nov. 13 Facebook post.

We found no credible evidence, such as news stories, public statements from Goldberg or Musk, or court filings to corroborate that Musk sued "The View" and Goldberg, much less because he said they lied about him.

We rate this claim False.