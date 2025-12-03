Get PolitiFact in your inbox.
If Your Time is short
-
Doctors and public health officials have repeatedly said COVID-19 risks — including the infection’s potential to cause myocarditis — are greater than COVID-19 vaccines’ risks.
-
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that more than 2,000 children in the U.S. have died from COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic.
-
Heart inflammation is a rare adverse side effect of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, most often affecting adolescent and young adult men. Research shows most people who experience this side effect fully recover.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials said COVID-19 vaccines killed at least 10 children, providing no evidence for the statement. Citing these deaths, the agency said it plans to make existing vaccine regulations more strict.
In an email to FDA staff, Dr. Vinay Prasad, the director of the agency’s vaccine division, said "at least 10 children have died after and because of receiving COVID-19 vaccination."
FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary made a similar statement during an appearance on "Fox and Friends Weekend."
Neither Prasad nor Makary provided details or data about the 10 children they said the vaccines killed or the circumstances surrounding those deaths. The Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the FDA, did not respond to our request for more information.
In his six-page email, Prasad mentioned myocarditis, a rare side effect of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Since researchers first documented that relationship, doctors and public health experts have assured people that vaccination’s benefits outweigh its risks. That’s partly because COVID-19 infection carries a greater risk of myocarditis than the COVID-19 vaccines. Prasad argued otherwise in the email.
Here are three things to know about children and COVID-19 infection, vaccines and myocarditis.
More than 2,000 children in the U.S. have died from COVID-19 infections
COVID-19 infections are less risky for healthy children compared with babies and people age 65 and older. But COVID-19 can be dangerous — and sometimes deadly — for children.
Babies younger than 6 months have a higher than average risk of severe infection and are one of the age groups with the highest risk of COVID-19 hospitalization, Mayo Clinic said.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that since the start of the pandemic, more than 2,000 children age 18 and younger in the U.S. have died from COVID-19. Nearly 700, or about 33%, were less than 1 year old.
One Pediatrics study found that 68% of children ages 1 to 17 who died from COVID-19 from 2020 to 2022 had one or more other medical conditions, including nervous system disorders, congenital disorders, obesity, neurodevelopmental disorders and respiratory disorders including asthma.
A 2023 study found that from April 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2022, COVID-19 was the nation’s fifth highest disease-related cause of death for people from birth to age 19.
Heart inflammation is a rare adverse effect of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines
In rare cases, people who receive mRNA COVID-19 vaccines experience heart muscle inflammation, also known as myocarditis, or inflammation of the lining surrounding the heart, called pericarditis.
Research shows boys and men ages 12 to 30 have the highest risk of experiencing COVID-19 vaccine-related myocarditis and pericarditis. Some studies show these patients are most vulnerable within the first 14 days of the second vaccine dose, while the CDC says the risk window is seven days.
A 2022 Lancet study found that 81% of patients who developed vaccine-related myocarditis recovered after 90 days, although some had been prescribed daily medication related to myocarditis.
Kids who get vaccine-induced myocarditis have a good outlook for complete recovery, said Dr. Mark Schleiss, a University of Minnesota pediatric infectious diseases professor. "No deaths, no debilitating illnesses and no heart transplants have been observed."
COVID-19 infection poses a higher risk of myocarditis than vaccines
A 2022 study found myocarditis’ risk was seven times higher for people with the COVID-19 virus compared with those who received an mRNA vaccine.
Doctors and public health officials repeatedly told PolitiFact during the pandemic that the risks of COVID-19 infection — including its potential to cause myocarditis — are greater than the vaccine’s risks.
The message remains unchanged now. "Without question, the risk of myocarditis is vastly greater after infection than after vaccination," Schleiss said.
Our Sources
Email interview with Dr. Mark Schleiss, professor of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Minnesota, Dec. 1, 2025
The Washington Post, Blaming some child deaths on covid shots, FDA vows stricter vaccine rules, Nov. 29, 2025
The Washington Post, Subject: Deaths in children due to COVID-19 vaccines and CBER’s path forward, accessed Dec. 2, 2025
CBS News, FDA official, without providing data, claims link between COVID-19 vaccines and pediatric deaths, Nov. 29, 2025
Fox News, Trump admin slashes prices for cancer medications through Medicare, Nov. 29, 2025
Internet Archive, Fox Friends Weekend FOX News November 29, 2025 5:00am-6:00am PST, Nov. 29, 2025
Pediatrics, Characteristics of Children Ages 1–17 Who Died of COVID-19 in 2020–2022 in the United States, Nov. 1, 2024
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, People at Increased Risk for Severe Respiratory Illnesses, Aug. 18, 2025
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Provisional Mortality on CDC WONDER Online Database, accessed Dec. 2, 2025
CBS Mornings’ Instagram post, Dec. 1, 2025
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New ICD-10-CM code for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), April 1, 2020, March 18, 2020
Pediatrics, COVID-19 Vaccination and Pediatric Myocarditis: Using Big Data to Monitor Vaccine Adverse Events, Feb. 23, 2022
Pediatrics, COVID-19 Vaccination–Associated Myocarditis in Adolescents, accessed Dec. 2, 2025
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Use of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine After Reports of Myocarditis Among Vaccine Recipients: Update from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices — United States, June 2021 | MMWR, July 9, 2021
JAMA Network, Assessment of COVID-19 as the Underlying Cause of Death Among Children and Young People Aged 0 to 19 Years in the US | Public Health | JAMA Network Open, Jan. 30, 2023
NPJ Vaccines via Nature, Myocarditis associated with COVID-19 vaccination, June 28, 2024
Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy via ScienceDirect, Myocarditis and pericarditis risk with mRNA COVID-19 vaccination compared to unvaccinated individuals: A retrospective cohort study in a Spanish Tertiary Hospital, February 2024
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Clinical Considerations: Myocarditis after COVID-19 Vaccines, accessed Dec. 2, 2025
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Vaccine Safety, accessed Dec. 2, 2025
Annals of Internal Medicine, Incidence of Myocarditis/Pericarditis Following mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination Among Children and Younger Adults in the United States | Annals of Internal Medicine, Oct. 4, 2022
The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health Outcomes at least 90 days since onset of myocarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in adolescents and young adults in the USA: a follow-up surveillance study, November 2022
Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine via PubMed Central, Myocarditis in SARS-CoV-2 infection vs. COVID-19 vaccination: A systematic review and meta-analysis, Aug. 29. 2022
PolitiFact, Ask PolitiFact: Children are far less likely to die from COVID-19. Why do they need vaccination?, Oct. 27, 2021
PolitiFact, Kari Lake says falsely that COVID-19 vaccines are ineffective and dangerous for children, Nov. 9, 2022
PolitiFact, Benefits from COVID-19 vaccines far outweigh the risks for teens, Dec. 23, 2021
National Institutes of Health, Q&A: COVID-19, Vaccines, and Myocarditis, July 1, 2022
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, COVID-19 vaccine side effects: How common are they?, accessed Dec. 3, 2025
Harvard Health Publishing, New information for parents on myocarditis and COVID-19 vaccines, July 1, 2021
CIDRAP, Experts: mRNA COVID-19 vaccines likely tied to heart inflammation, June 23, 2021
HHS.gov, Statement Following CDC ACIP Meeting from Nation’s Leading Doctors, Nurses, Pharmacists and Public Health Leaders on Benefits of Vaccination, June 23, 2021 (archived June 9, 2022)