The social media claims referred to the 1965 “Equal Employment Opportunity Act.” There was no such law passed that year. The 1972 Equal Employment Opportunity Act remains intact.

Johnson’s order required federal contractors to ensure equal opportunity for minorities in recruitment, hiring, training and other employment practices.

President Donald Trump signed a flurry of executive orders in his first few days, including one that overturned a decades-old executive order about employment discrimination.

Although critics argue Trump’s action removes protections for millions of workers, some social media users misleadingly claimed Trump overturned a law, and appeared to confuse the executive order he killed with a more wide-reaching employment law that remains intact.

Several Instagram posts said, "Donald Trump has revoked the Equal Employment Opportunity Act of 1965. The order prohibited discrimination in hiring and employment based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin." We found similar language used in X posts.



Several of these posts were flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads.)

There is no 1965 Equal Employment Opportunity Act. An "act" refers to legislation passed by Congress — an act of Congress — and signed into law by a president. A president cannot unilaterally overturn a law with an executive order.

A president can, however, amend or withdraw another president’s executive order, which is what Trump did in this case. On Jan. 21, Trump issued an executive order titled, "Ending illegal discrimination and restoring merit-based opportunity."

Sign up for PolitiFact texts

The order targeted several diversity, equity and inclusion policies that Trump’s order called "illegal," including executive order 11246, a landmark order signed Sept. 24, 1965, by then-President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Johnson’s order prevented federal contractors from hiring discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or national origin. Employees hired by federal contractors make up about a fifth of the U.S. workforce, the Labor Department said.

A Labor Department webpage describing the order includes the words, "Executive Order 11246 — Equal Employment Opportunity" at the top. Some of the social media posts that incorrectly referred to it as an "act" also referred to it as an "order," and shared screenshots of Executive Order 11246.

The 1965 order required that "federal contractors over a certain dollar amount take affirmative action to hire women and ‘minorities,’" City University of New York School of Law professor Rick Rossein told PolitiFact in an email. "It sets goals and timetables, not quotas."

Rossein said some people might have confused Johnson’s 1965 order with the 1964 Civil Rights Act he signed into law that went into effect July 5, 1965. That law created the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and more widely prohibits employment discrimination because of race, color, national origin, religion and sex.

That law eventually led Congress to pass another law, the Equal Employment Opportunity Act of 1972, that people could have confused with the order Trump revoked. That law amended the portion of the Civil Rights Act that pertained to employment discrimination, making it applicable to state and local governments, Rossein said.

Former President Ronald Reagan in 1984 had planned to revoke Johnson’s Executive Order 11246, but changed course after his plans leaked and civil rights groups, legislators and corporations opposed the plan, The Washington Post reported in January 2024.