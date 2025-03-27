An image of a person dressed as Pikachu surrounded by police is AI-generated, according to a digital forensics company.

Thousands have taken to the streets in Turkey to protest Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu’s arrest.

Social media users shared an image of one protester dressed as a character known for its bright yellow color and electrifying abilities: Pikachu.

"A Turkish person dressed up as Pikachu to resist police violence on the 8th day of the Turkish uprising," read a March 27 Threads post sharing the image.

There was authentic footage of a person dressed as Pikachu running away during the protests, but this image of Pikachu surrounded by police in Turkey is AI-generated. The technology news site 404 Media reported the authentic video was taken in Antalya, Turkey, by Ismail Koçeroğlu, a photojournalist at Akdeniz University.

GetReal Labs, a cybersecurity and digital forensics company, found that the image is inauthentic. In a statement, Chief Investigative Officer Emmanuelle Saliba said, "All three of our models trained to detect AI-generated images flagged the image as synthetic."

Saliba also pointed out that a police van in the image had distorted text, if spelled correctly in Turkish, it should read "POLIS."

PolitiFact did not find anything to support the image’s authenticity — we found no photographer's credit nor was it published by any credible publication.

We rate this AI-generated image of a protester in Turkey dressed as Pikachu as False.