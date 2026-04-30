Driving while under the influence of marijuana is illegal; studies show marijuana use impairs a person’s driving.

Marijuana can be addictive and rates of substance use disorder involving the drug are rising.

The federal government’s reclassification of medical marijuana products as Schedule III drugs doesn’t federally legalize marijuana, but it might extend tax breaks to some cannabis businesses.

The federal government has changed its view of marijuana’s dependence and abuse risks, causing some confusion about what that means for Americans.

Like heroin, ecstasy and LSD, marijuana was formerly classified as a Schedule I drug with no accepted medical use and high potential for abuse. Marijuana will now be regulated alongside drugs considered to have legitimate medical applications such as Tylenol with codeine and anabolic steroids.

The Justice Department reclassified state-licensed or FDA-approved medical marijuana products as Schedule III drugs on April 23. Although the change signals a major shift in federal policy, its practical effects are more subtle.

Most states have already adjusted their own laws to provide wider access to marijuana. Forty states, three territories and the District of Columbia had legalized medical cannabis products as of June 2025. And 24 states, three territories and D.C. allow or regulate non-medical cannabis uses.

But the news might have reinforced some already prevalent fallacies about marijuana. "One of the most common misconceptions is that marijuana is ‘completely safe’ simply because it’s natural or legal," said Andrew Yockey, a University of Mississippi public health professor. "In reality, research shows it has a mixed risk profile."

Here are the facts behind four other misconceptions about marijuana and the new federal drug reclassification:

Misconception #1: The federal government just legalized marijuana.

Facts: The Justice Department’s move does not federally legalize marijuana for medicinal or recreational use. It primarily paves the way for state-licensed businesses to receive tax breaks and reduces some research restrictions.

Under federal law , businesses that sell and distribute Schedule I and II drugs cannot deduct standard business expenses. The new order makes medical marijuana businesses eligible for such deductions and could enable them to get retroactive tax refunds for prior years.

The reclassification, which follows a 2022 law that sought to reduce scientists’ administrative burdens, could further reduce red tape for researchers trying to study marijuana.

The new order clearly states that researchers studying sanctioned medical marijuana products will not be in violation of federal law. Previously, researchers were limited to researching marijuana obtained through official channels, which some scientists said wasn’t representative of the marijuana sold in dispensaries. Risk-averse researchers may now feel more comfortable studying the cannabis products that are in popular use, said Beau Kilmer, co-director of RAND’s Drug Policy Research Center.

Any change will take time. Anti-marijuana groups have signaled plans to legally challenge the reclassification.

The Justice Department called for a June 29 hearing to consider rescheduling all marijuana products — medical and otherwise.

Misconception #2: Marijuana is not addictive.

Facts: People can become addicted to cannabis or marijuana.

Clinically, marijuana or cannabis use disorder refers to continued, uncontrolled use of cannabis despite harmful consequences to a person’s health or daily life.

Many people use marijuana without major problems, but "a meaningful minority" might develop a cannabis use disorder, Yockey said.

Studies find that between about 22% and 30% of marijuana users have cannabis use disorder. In 2024, rates of substance use disorder involving marijuana in the United States were 3.7 times higher than in 2015, around when more states began legalizing recreational marijuana use.

After alcohol, marijuana use disorder was the second most prevalent substance use disorder in the U.S. for people 12 and older, according to the 2024 National Survey on Drug Use and Health . About 7% continue to use and seek it despite the habit impairing their lives.

Multiple factors can increase a person’s risk of developing cannabis use disorder including frequent cannabis use, using from a young age, smoking tobacco, a family history of substance use disorder and mental health conditions such as anxiety or depression. Some research also signals that specific genetic factors can play a role.

Misconception #3: Marijuana smoke isn’t bad for your body.

Facts: Marijuana smoke can contain chemicals linked to cancer and respiratory diseases. It carries respiratory risks — even without the clear, consistent and direct association with long-term health risks that stem from smoking tobacco cigarettes.

A 2021 study found people who smoke only marijuana had smoke-related toxic chemicals in their blood plasma and urine, though those chemicals were at lower levels than those found in tobacco smokers and people who smoke both products. A 2019 study also found that compared with people who smoke only tobacco cigarettes, cannabis- and tobacco cigarette-smokers were exposed to higher levels of harmful chemicals.

Ultimately, smoking anything can damage your lungs, and that includes marijuana.

Misconception #4: Marijuana doesn’t really affect your driving.

Facts: Being under the influence of marijuana impairs your driving . It is also illegal .

Studies have linked drivers’ cannabis use to increased weaving , lane departures and slower reaction times , which can delay responses to hazards. Combining alcohol and marijuana increases impairment .

A study out of Europe found that drivers who tested positive for cannabis were almost twice as likely to have been responsible for a fatal collision compared to drivers without cannabis in their system. Marijuana’s exact role in crashes is difficult to quantify, however, because blood tests can detect cannabis as many as 30 days after use.

Research is very consistent that THC, cannabis plants’ main psychoactive ingredient , impairs driving or operating heavy machinery, especially soon after its use, Yockey said.