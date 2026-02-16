Stand up for the facts!
If Your Time is short
-
The House-passed Save America Act requires photo ID to vote. The Senate has not voted on the bill.
-
About two-thirds of states have laws that request or require an ID to vote; some states mandate that the ID include a photo. Other states use different verification measures.
-
State laws vary on what rules retailers must follow when requesting ID for people buying alcohol.
As Republicans pushed for a national photo voter ID law, they made a familiar argument: If people need an ID for everyday purchases, why not for voting?
The Save America Act, which passed the House Feb. 11 with unanimous GOP support, would mandate that all states require a photo ID to vote in person or by mail.
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., said during debate that when he recently went to buy a six-pack, the clerk asked to see his ID even though she recognized him. Steil is 44.
"I think it's nuts that we protect our beer in this country more than our ballots in jurisdictions," Steil said Feb. 11.
Hold my beer. Is that true?
Comparing ID rules for purchasing alcohol and casting a ballot is about as satisfying as a warm beer on a hot day.
Let’s tap into the facts.
Not every state requires stores to card all beer buyers
When, how and why alcohol retailers ask customers for IDs is typically dictated by state law. Retailers can impose stricter requirements for ID checks if they wish.
A 2024 Oklahoma law gives businesses discretion as to whether they ask for ID. The law is named for a 90-year-old man denied a beer because he lacked ID.
Utah’s law requires an ID check for every customer purchasing alcohol.
In Steil’s home state of Wisconsin, employees "should demand proof of age of anyone entering the premises who appears to be under the legal drinking age," a state guide says. Under the law, employees "may require a person" to present ID and proof of age.
The guide lists several acceptable forms of ID: a driver’s license, state ID, passport, military or tribal identification or "any other form of identification or proof of age acceptable to the licensee."
That "any other form" language is more expansive than Wisconsin’s voter ID law.
Some states require a photo ID to vote
Social media users and politicians sometimes spread the misconception that voter ID isn’t required.
Steil’s spokesperson pointed to several states that don’t require a photo ID.
Most states — 36 — request or require voters to show some form of ID at the polls. The remaining 14 states and Washington, D.C., require no form of identification, but they use other methods to verify voters' identities, such as matching signatures or asking for personal information. Federal law requires first-time voters to show ID when requesting mail ballots, while some states have additional ID requirements for voters mailing in ballots.
Wisconsin is one of about 10 states that have strict photo ID laws, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The law requires voters to bring their photo IDs to the polls. (Voters felt so strongly they enshrined it in the state constitution in 2025.) Acceptable forms include a valid Wisconsin driver’s license, a state ID card or a passport. The law says student IDs from accredited Wisconsin colleges or universities are allowed, if they meet the requirements.
Why the beer vs ballots comparison falls short
Keep these points in mind when you hear the photo ID voting and alcohol comparison.
-
Legal rights: The right to vote and the right to drink beer are not the same. The right to vote is a right enshrined by constitutional amendments. No such constitutional rights pertain to beer buying. "Voting is a right and is a public act," said Barry Burden, University of Wisconsin political scientist. "Purchasing alcohol is a private activity."
-
Scope of problem: The proof of age law doesn't exist to "protect" beer, said Derek Clinger, senior staff attorney with the State Democracy Research Initiative at the University of Wisconsin law school. It is meant to prevent underage drinking, which poses health risks. Voter fraud is far more rare than youth alcohol consumption.
-
Election laws provide additional protections: States have laws beyond voter ID to protect ballots. Every state but North Dakota requires people to register to vote. People who register attest to their eligibility, including U.S. citizenship. There is no such registration step to purchase alcohol.
"The registration step requires documentation to prove that a person is a legal resident," Burden said. "Only after that is it possible to take part in an election. An alcohol purchase is a more superficial interaction where the purchaser's eligibility is determined on the spot with no prior knowledge."
In case readers were wondering, we asked Steil spokesperson Michael Donatello what kind of beer Steil was buying when the clerk asked for ID.
"Congressman Steil was purchasing a Potosi Czech-Style Pilsner at the time of this incident," he said in an email. "He has been spotted purchasing Miller Lite, Gray Brewing Co., and Lakefront Brewing Co. depending on the occasion."
