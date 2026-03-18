A federal judge recently pushed the legal pause button on several of the Trump administration’s new vaccine policies, the latest development in the United States’ rapidly changing healthcare landscape.

The March 16 decision temporarily halts the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s January action reducing how many vaccines it routinely recommends for children.

Federal law requires most health insurance plans to fully cover vaccines recommended by the CDC and its vaccine advisory committee. So as the agency has repeatedly changed its vaccine recommendations, families and the medical community have been left wondering what insurance companies will and won’t cover.

The Trump administration is expected to appeal U.S. District Court Judge Brian Murphy’s ruling. Andrew Nixon, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services, told The Associated Press that the agency "looks forward to this judge’s decision being overturned."

A potentially prolonged legal back-and-forth looms, but major insurers signaled the decision will not impact their immediate vaccine coverage plans.

This tracks with how major insurance companies have previously responded to recent vaccine policy changes under Trump. Multiple insurance companies and industry associations told PolitiFact these insurers will continue to cover the same vaccines they covered before.

Blue Cross Blue Shield pointed to a September statement in which it committed to fully covering through 2026 all vaccines that the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices had recommended as of Jan. 1, 2025, before Trump took office for his second term.

A United Healthcare spokesperson said in an email that it would continue to cover childhood vaccines without copays or coinsurance in accordance with its preventative vaccines drug benefit policy . Since at least Dec. 1, 2025, the policy has covered vaccines if they are: approved by the Food and Drug Administration; not specifically excluded by the insurance plan; and meet the company’s coverage requirements or are explicitly recommended by the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics or the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

AHIP, a national trade association for health insurers, referred us back to its September statement . The statement said health plans would cover through 2026 the current COVID-19 and flu vaccines and all other immunizations that the CDC recommended as of Sept. 1, 2025.

It’s unclear what insurance coverage will look like after 2026, especially amid ongoing legal battles.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and other health groups first filed the lawsuit Murphy ruled on in July 2025 , after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired all members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which shapes vaccine policy, and ordered the CDC to change its COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for pregnant women and healthy children.

The lawsuit alleges that the administration didn’t follow proper administrative procedures when making these changes. The health groups have updated the lawsuit as the administration continued to alter vaccine policy.

A vial of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is on display at the Lubbock Health Department, Feb. 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP)

Even as health groups praised the recent legal victory , doctors say some irreparable damage may already be done. Vaccine uptake has been declining nationally in recent years.

During the 2024-2025 school year, for example, the CDC found that vaccination rates for U.S. kindergartners decreased for all reported vaccines compared to the year before.

As confusion mounts amid these changing vaccine recommendations, physicians say parents are unsure about who and what they can trust.

PolitiFact Staff Writer Grace Abels and Researcher Caryn Baird contributed to this report.

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