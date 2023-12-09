A video of the crowd at the Dec. 9 Army-Navy college football game was altered to show the crowd yelling a vulgar chant about President Joe Biden. Original video shows it didn’t happen.

President Joe Biden didn’t attend the Dec. 9 Army-Navy college football game in Massachusetts, but some social media users claim the crowd had some choice — and vulgar – words for him.

"BREAKING: Massive f— Joe Biden chant breaks out at Army/Navy game," read sticker text atop a Dec. 9 Instagram video.

The video shows thousands of Army cadets jumping up and down in the stands during Army’s 17-11 win over Navy at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Instagram video’s audio shows the crowd members, rather than cheering on their team, making the obscene chant.

"Let us know how you really feel," said a caption with the post that included two laughter emojis. "They are not saying ‘Let’s go Brandon’ anymore."

"Let’s go Brandon" became code for a vulgar insult toward Biden after a crowd chanted "F— Joe Biden at a 2021 NASCAR event in Alabama. Driver Brandon Brown was being interviewed, and an NBC sports reporter suggested the crowd was instead chanting, "Let’s go Brandon."

We found multiple social media posts sharing the Army-Navy football crowd video with audio of the vulgar chant.

The video is real, but the audio is altered. We found the original video showing the same scene shared by CBS Sports on TikTok and elsewhere on X, formerly Twitter.

In the video, Army cadets clad in gray, wool overcoats jump up and down and sing along with the band’s music. The crowd made no vulgar chant against the president.

Altered videos of and about Joe Biden pop up periodically on social media. This is the latest post sharing a video alleging people shouted profanities at Biden that PolitiFact has checked.

A child did not tell Biden to "shut the f— up" at a White House Take Our Kids to Work Day earlier this year. Nor did a crowd of hecklers shout "F— Joe Biden" at a gun safety speech in 2022.

Hecklers also didn’t shout profanities at Biden during a 2019 speech in Texas, during former President Barack Obama’s speech at a 2022 campaign rally or at a 2022 Philadelphia Eagles National Football League game Jill Biden attended.

Likewise, a crowd did not chant "F— Joe Biden" at the Army-Navy college football game. We rate this claim False.