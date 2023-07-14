Stand up for the facts!
Our only agenda is to publish the truth so you can be an informed participant in democracy.
We need your help.
I would like to contribute
This girl has good aim, but she didn’t hit former Vice President Mike Pence with a water balloon
If Your Time is short
- This video shows Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman getting hit by a water balloon, not former Vice President Mike Pence.
Former Vice President Mike Pence walked in a Fourth of July parade in Urbandale, Iowa, but a video of another Independence Day event in another town has been wrongly described as showing a girl hitting the 2024 presidential hopeful in the head with a water balloon.
"This girl SMOKED Mike Pence," reads text above a video of a girl hitting a white-haired man in the back of the head with a water balloon as he walked down the street.
Instagram posts sharing the miscaptioned video were flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram.)
This video was taken in Stewart Manor, on Long Island, New York. And it doesn’t show Pence but Bruce Blakeman, county executive for Nassau County, which is on Long Island. Blakeman posted the clip on July 12, tweeting: "The @Mets and @Yankees could certainly use her!"
Featured Fact-check
He also shared it on Facebook that day, writing: "The water balloons and soaker guns are a long tradition at the Stewart Manor parade. Please do not be offended. All those who march, including me, do so at their peril and are fair game. I had fun even if I got a little wet!"
CBS News reported that thousands of people lined the parade route "armed with American flags and coolers filled with thousands of water balloons."
We rate claims that this video shows Pence False.
Our Sources
Instagram post, July 14, 2023
Bruce Blakeman tweet, July 12, 2023
Bruce Blakeman Facebook post, July 12, 2023
CBS News, Water balloons help make a splash at annual Stewart Manor's annual 4th of July parade, July 4, 2023
KCCI, 'No place we'd rather be': Mike Pence walks in Fourth of July parade in Urbandale, July 4, 2023
Read About Our Process
Browse the Truth-O-Meter
More by Ciara O'Rourke
This girl has good aim, but she didn’t hit former Vice President Mike Pence with a water balloon
Support independent fact-checking.
Become a member!
In a world of wild talk and fake news, help us stand up for the facts.