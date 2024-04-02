A social media post painted an alarming picture: A "new world order" promoted by the United Nations would bring the end of individual nations, all private property and individual rights.

Sharing an image that listed 25 items it described as "UN Agenda 2030 Mission Goals," an April 2 Instagram post asserted that the international organization seeks "one world government," "one world army," "one world cashless currency," "AI courts" and microchipping "for health, shopping and travel" and more.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the U.N. secretary-general, told PolitiFact the post is "completely and utterly false."

We fact-checked a similar list in 2020 that was described as the "UN Agenda 21/2030" and rated it False. In both lists, the claims distort the U.N.’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with its 17 sustainable development goals. These goals are not legally binding. Countries implement the goals through their own sustainable development policies, plans and programs.

The UN’s sustainable development goals include ending poverty and hunger, ensuring healthy living, gender equality and equitable quality education. The goals won’t eradicate state sovereignty. The agenda reads: "We reaffirm that every State has, and shall freely exercise, full permanent sovereignty over all its wealth, natural resources and economic activity."

We looked at what the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development said about themes including climate action, vaccines and economic growth. In most cases, the Instagram post’s list exaggerated the goals. In other cases, there were no mentions in the agenda of certain items, such as "AI courts" and a "microchipped" society.

You may view our findings in this table. ​

A photo with a list of 25 items doesn’t show the "UN Agenda 2030 Mission Goals." We rate that claim False.