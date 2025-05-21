Stand up for the facts!
New Jersey Congresswoman did not sing during a CNN interview; video is altered
Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-NJ., did not sing during a CNN interview. A video circulating on X is altered.
Soon after the U.S. Justice Department charged Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., with assaulting federal agents, the congresswoman went on CNN to talk about the case.
But she did not sing during her interview, as a video circulating on X appeared to show.
In the video, CNN anchor Kate Bolduan said, "Congresswoman, you are now facing a federal charge, though. Are you afraid of what’s gonna transpire now?"
"You fight on, you fight on," McIver appeared to sing in response, according to X posts sharing the video. "When your government is doing you wrong, you fight on, you fight on."
But that video is altered. McIver did not break into song at any point in the May 20 interview, the footage shows.
The video claim circulated after the Department of Homeland Security released footage of McIver at the Delaney Hall detention center in Newark and accused her of "assaulting an ICE agent." The Justice Department charges followed.
The real interview footage shows that when Bolduan asked McIver about the federal charge, McIver answered, "I mean, it’s, it’s super unfortunate, Kate, that we have come to this point, you know, in America, that this is what we see happening to leaders who are trying to do their jobs. Rather, it’s the mayor of the largest city, rather it’s a judge, you know we’ve seen this administration come after and attack, you know, leaders for doing their jobs. It’s political intimidation, and I will not be intimidated."
An X account labeled as parody, @POTUSnote, took credit for creating the video, which was reshared without a parody label. The audio matches a portion of a January Democratic National Committee forum at Georgetown University. Quintessa Hathaway, a DNC chairperson candidate, broke into song after MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart introduced her.
McIver did not sing during a CNN interview. We rate this claim False.
CNN, Rep. McIver speaks out after DOJ charged her with assaulting a federal officer, May 20, 2025
The Washington Post, Rep. LaMonica McIver charged with assaulting two agents in New Jersey ICE clash, May 20, 2025
X post (archived), May 21, 2025
X post, May 21, 2025
X post, May 21, 2025
X post, May 20, 2025
MSNBC YouTube video, MSNBC Live moderates a DNC forum live from Georgetown University, Jan. 30, 2025
Politico, ‘If We Don’t Get Our S--t Together, Then We Are Going to Be in a Permanent Minority’, March 28, 2025
X post by the Department of Homeland Security, May 10, 2025
