U.S. officials said about half of Iran’s missiles failed to launch or crashed before reaching their intended targets.

Israeli officials said 99% of the more than 300 drones and missiles launched by Iran were intercepted before they reached Israel.

After Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones against Israel, some social media users misleadingly claimed all the projectiles were completely blocked before reaching Israel.

An April 14 Threads post said, "How embarrassing for Iran that not even one rocket hit Israel. In fact one rocket landed back in Iran. LONG LIVE ISRAEL!!!"

Israeli military officials said 99% of the more than 300 missiles and drones launched by Iran and Iran-backed groups operating out of Yemen, Syria and Iraq were intercepted.

Over the course of five hours starting late April 13, Iran and its allies fired 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles. Israel’s multilayered defense system, with support from the militaries of the U.S., the United Kingdom and France, intercepted most of the drones and missiles.

Israeli officials said "a small number" of ballistic missiles reached Israel, causing damage to a military base, CNN reported. One person was seriously injured in the attack: a 7-year-old girl living in a Bedouin community in Israel’s southern Negev desert, The New York Times reported. No deaths have been reported.

U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal that about half of Iran’s ballistic missiles failed to launch or crashed before reaching their intended targets.

We rate the claim that "not even one rocket (from Iran) hit Israel" False.