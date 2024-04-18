Kelly Clarkson’s image has been repeatedly misappropriated online to purportedly sell diet products.

We’ve debunked multiple claims including several involving altered videos that appear to show the singer endorsing diet products, but the original footage proves this didn’t happen.

The latest scam we’ve encountered: a Facebook post warning users about "other Keto scam ads."

"Read the REAL stories of popular celebrities like Kelly Clarkson," the April 18 post says, "who have changed their lives beyond recognition with the help of our only officially licensed Keto product."

The post features a link with an image of Clarkson and text over her that reads: "I will clarify a fact regarding a scam … "

The link leads to what looks like Kelly Clarkson’s Facebook page — but isn’t.

This post was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram.)

The url at the link is a nonsensical series of letters, and Clarkson’s supposed post is a missive replete with typographical and grammatical errors about a weight loss journey that involved "the director of the Olympic opening ceremony" asking Clarkson to "lose 100 pound" for "the sake of national image."

We found no such post on Clarkson’s actual Facebook page. We’ve also found no credible evidence that Clarkson has promoted weight loss gummies or other diet products.

Melissa Kates, Clarkson’s publicist, didn’t respond to PolitiFact’s questions about the post. But she has told The Associated Press that Clarkson "does not have any affiliation as a spokesperson" for any "weight loss products/programs."

We rate claims that Clarkson has promoted weight loss gummies or other diet products False.