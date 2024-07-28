No, Kamala Harris didn’t say this quote about the Olympics

Vice President Kamala Harris did not say this quote about the Olympics, her campaign spokesperson said.

As the 2024 Olympics kicked off in Paris, some social media users claimed Vice President Kamala Harris made convoluted remarks about the Summer Games.

A July 28 Threads post shared a photo of Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, beside a quote attributed to her that read, "Today we celebrate the Olympics. Because Olympians are Olympic, & they are at the Olympics being Olympian, so it’s more important now than ever to support their Olympianism."

Harris never said this about the Olympics.

Ammar Moussa, Harris’ presidential campaign spokesperson, told PolitiFact that the quote is "not real."

We also found no evidence Harris said this on her social media accounts, in official statements or in news reports.

This is not the first time fake quotes have been attributed to Harris. In 2023, a manipulated video falsely claimed Harris said, "Today is today. And yesterday was today yesterday. Tomorrow will be today tomorrow."

We rate the claim that Harris said, "Today we celebrate the Olympics. Because Olympians are Olympic" Pants on Fire!