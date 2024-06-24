Get PolitiFact in your inbox.
This Houston woman didn’t really bake bread in her mailbox
If Your Time is short
-
In 2023, Roberta Wright of Houston shared on social media a photo of her pulling freshly baked bread out of her mailbox. The image went viral.
-
She told a local news station that she shared it to inspire kids to use their imagination.
-
She did not actually cook the loaf in the mailbox.
Although summer heat records are breaking across the U.S., it’s not quite hot enough to use a mailbox as an oven.
But a photo showing a woman pulling a loaf of baked bread out of a brick mailbox says it is. "It’s this hot in Texas," read a caption on the image shared on Facebook June 24. "Roberta Wright, who lives in a suburb of Houston, baked bread in her mailbox. It only took 45 minutes!"
This post and others like it were flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram.)
The photo is real. Wright, a children’s book author, said in a 2023 interview with Houston’s KTRK-TV that she first shared the image on social media out of fun. But asked if she actually cooked it in the mailbox, she said, "It's not exactly what happened. It's the storytelling of your imagination."
Featured Fact-check
She baked the bread in a conventional oven before placing it into her mailbox. Wright said because of the hot summer weather, she had to use oven mitts to touch her mailbox, which piqued her curiosity. And so she posted the photo to "inspire kids to use their imagination."
Houston temperatures were around 110 degrees Fahrenheit in July 2023 on the weekend Wright posted the photo, according to news reports. However, the recommended temperature to bake an average loaf of bread is 350 F. And the brick on the mailbox actually cools the mailbox’s interior by absorbing heat, so the mailbox was not nearly hot enough to bake the bread.
We rate the claim that this photo shows a Houston woman baking bread in her mailbox False.
Read About Our Process
Our Sources
Facebook post, June 24, 2024
Facebook post, June 23, 2024
ABC 7 Chicago, Grandma went viral for baking bread in her mailbox, but did she really do it?, July 16, 2023
KSAT, Did this Texas grandmother really bake bread in her mailbox?, July 17, 2023
Forbes, Here Are All The Heat Records Broken In Early Summer Heat Waves, June 25, 2024
TheWrightBooks.com, Children's Book Author, Accessed June 28, 2024
ABC13 Houston, Viral photo: Roberta Wright's post of her baking bread inside of her Montgomery County mailbox raises questions, July 14, 2023
CBS17, No, it was not hot enough for grandma to bake a loaf of bread in her mailbox, July 17, 2023
Browse the Truth-O-Meter
More by Ranjan Jindal
This Houston woman didn’t really bake bread in her mailbox
Support independent fact-checking.
Become a member!
In a world of wild talk and fake news, help us stand up for the facts.