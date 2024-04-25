This claim is unfounded. The Pentagon told PolitiFact in a statement that it is false.

U.S. Supreme Court decisions are generally handed down in late June and early July before the court recesses for the summer, and this year, some major cases are still undecided, including whether former President Donald Trump is immune from prosecution in connection with the effort to overturn 2020 presidential election results.

But U.S. military members have not been dispatched across the country ahead of that and other court opinions, as a recent Facebook post claims.

"As of Wed. 24 April there was active Military in 360 US cities awaiting a Supreme Court announcement that will rock the World’ and trigger Cabal Deep State planned protests," an April 25 Facebook post said.

The Pentagon told PolitiFact in a statement that this claim is false.

We looked for news reports and other credible sources to corroborate the post’s claims and found none.

The post further mentions Q, an allusion to the QAnon conspiracy movement that believes Trump is fighting a deep state cabal of child sex traffickers.

We rate this post Pants on Fire!