Get PolitiFact in your inbox.

Ciara O'Rourke
By Ciara O'Rourke May 1, 2024

This isn’t an authentic TV clip featuring a cure for diabetes (because there is none)

If Your Time is short

  • This video was altered. 

  • There is no cure for diabetes.

See the sources for this fact-check

No cure yet exists for diabetes, but an altered video circulating on social media purports that a "revolutionary treatment" is available that will wipe out the disease.

The video appears to show "Piers Morgan Uncensored" host Piers Morgan interviewing Barbara O’Neill, a self-described natural health care teacher from Australia, about her supposed remedy that "cures diabetes in two to three weeks." 

A Facebook post sharing this video was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram.)

Featured Fact-check

This video isn’t authentic. Morgan’s and O’Neill’s mouths don’t track with the voices making  claims about a diabetes remedy. We also found no evidence that O’Neill ever appeared on Morgan’s show after searching for news reports, episode summaries and archival footage. 

A similar altered video featuring talk show host Tucker Carlson and O’Neill likewise makes false claims about an alleged diabetes remedy. That was fake, and so is this. 

We rate this post False.

 

Read About Our Process

The Principles of the Truth-O-Meter

Our Sources

Browse the Truth-O-Meter

More by Ciara O'Rourke

This isn’t an authentic TV clip featuring a cure for diabetes (because there is none)

Load more

Support independent fact-checking.
Become a member!

In a world of wild talk and fake news, help us stand up for the facts.

Sign me up