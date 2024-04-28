Get PolitiFact in your inbox.
This isn’t an authentic TV clip featuring a cure for diabetes (because there is none)
This video was altered.
There is no cure for diabetes.
No cure yet exists for diabetes, but an altered video circulating on social media purports that a "revolutionary treatment" is available that will wipe out the disease.
The video appears to show "Piers Morgan Uncensored" host Piers Morgan interviewing Barbara O’Neill, a self-described natural health care teacher from Australia, about her supposed remedy that "cures diabetes in two to three weeks."
This video isn’t authentic. Morgan’s and O’Neill’s mouths don’t track with the voices making claims about a diabetes remedy. We also found no evidence that O’Neill ever appeared on Morgan’s show after searching for news reports, episode summaries and archival footage.
A similar altered video featuring talk show host Tucker Carlson and O’Neill likewise makes false claims about an alleged diabetes remedy. That was fake, and so is this.
We rate this post False.
