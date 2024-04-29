President Joe Biden is real and the United States’ commander in chief.

It bears saying because some social media posts continue to claim otherwise.

One recent example: an April 29 Facebook post with what appears to be a flight from Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, highlighted on a flight tracker map.

"Executive Order 13823 still intact and is a tiny slice proving ‘Biden’ isn’t real and isn’t president," the post said.

Then-President Donald Trump issued Executive Order 13823 — "Protecting American through lawful detention of terrorists" — in January 2018.

The order directed officials to keep the Guantánamo Bay detention camp open and allowed for additional detainees to be transferred there.

It doesn’t prove that Biden isn’t real, or that he isn’t the president.

He is both of those things, and this claim is Pants on Fire!