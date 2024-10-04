The FAA can issue temporary restrictions to ensure airspace safety during emergency response.

FEMA, the FAA and North Carolina emergency response agencies have rebutted claims that the Federal Emergency Management Agency or the Federal Aviation Administration were blocking flights with hurricane emergency supplies.

Neither the Federal Emergency Management Agency nor the Federal Aviation Administration are preventing flights from delivering supplies, including Starlink satellite internet receivers, to Hurricane Helene survivors.

But if you’ve been on social media in recent days, you might have heard otherwise.

After entrepreneur Elon Musk claimed on X that FEMA was blocking relief efforts in North Carolina, social media posts multiplied, amplifying the claim and garnering thousands of views and shares.

"Did you see Elon’s post?" a woman asked in one video shared Oct. 5 on Facebook. "One of his SpaceX engineers on the ground in North Carolina reported FEMA is interfering. More confirmation — this engineer reported that FEMA is blocking shipments of Starlink receivers which are essential for maintaining communication in disaster zones like the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. These shipments can’t be delivered without an escort from local first responders to get past FEMA’s enforcers."

Starlink, a satellite internet provider, is a subsidiary of Musk’s commercial spaceflight company, SpaceX. Starlink has distributed user terminal devices to help people connect to the internet in hurricane-hit areas.

The woman continued: "FEMA is playing gatekeeper. And when an agency blocks critical aid, they’re no longer helping. They’ve become part of the problem."

Text on an Oct. 4 Instagram video that showed aerial footage of an unknown area read, in all-caps: "Breaking: FEMA is blocking all assistance to NC including Starlink."

Other people simply shared screenshots of Musk’s posts.

FEMA, the FAA and North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management have rebutted these inaccurate claims.

What sparked these claims?

On Oct. 4, Musk shared on X — the social media platform he owns, where he has amassed more than 200 million followers — anecdotes and screenshots promoting this falsehood.

At about 1 p.m. ET Oct. 4, Musk posted that a SpaceX engineer in North Carolina told him FEMA was "actively blocking citizens who try to help" Hurricane Helene survivors.

"‘Hey Elon, update here on site of Asheville, NC,’" Musk quoted the unnamed engineer as saying. "‘The big issue is FEMA is actively blocking shipments and seizing goods and services locally and locking them away to state they are their own.’"

At 1:15 p.m. ET, Musk shared a screenshot of direct messages saying "they are now about to shut down the Air space to ‘regulate’ the private choppers we are riding in to deliver Starlink and supplies," asked Musk to "get the word out about FEMA."

The unidentified sender said that "Starlinks" were successfully distributed Oct. 3, "but FEMA then showed up and started blocking us." The messages described the FAA "requiring to/from information" and described that as "cumbersome to the ops."

Musk wrote, "Just received this text 20 mins ago. The level of belligerent government incompetence is staggering!!"

Since then, Musk’s initial posts have collectively been viewed nearly 70 million times — garnering so much attention that U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Buttigieg responded on X.

"No one is shutting down the airspace and FAA doesn’t block legitimate rescue and recovery flights," Buttigieg wrote at 2:32 p.m. ET. "If you’re encountering a problem give me a call."

Musk continued posting. At 3:25 p.m. he wrote: "SpaceX engineers are trying to deliver Starlink terminals & supplies to devastated areas in North Carolina right now and @FEMA is both failing to help AND won’t let others help."

After Musk expressed initial difficulty contacting Buttigieg, they appeared to have resolved the issue.

At about 7:30 p.m. ET, Musk replied: "Thanks for helping simplify the FAA (Notice to Airmen). Support flights are now underway. Much appreciated." As of Oct. 8, that post had been viewed 970,000 times, a fraction of the readership his original post received.

Glad we could address —thanks for engaging. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) October 4, 2024

We contacted Musk and received no response.

Federal and North Carolina emergency response officials rebut these claims

North Carolina Emergency Management told PolitiFact in a statement that the State Emergency Response Team knew of no delayed disaster relief flights. The statement also said the FAA was coordinating with state and local officials to ensure safe flights in congested airspace.

On its "Rumor Response" page, FEMA disputed that the FAA was "restricting access for recovery operations," and clarified that the administration was "coordinating closely" with local officials to prioritize safety.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in an Oct. 4 statement that recovery efforts in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee have "high levels of aviation activity, including small airplanes, helicopters and drones."

"The FAA’s goal at all times is to ensure safety and help facilitate this critical work," the FAA site said, adding that the FAA can issue temporary flight restrictions at the request of local authorities "to ensure safety for aircraft conducting Hurricane Helene rescue and recovery activities."

"TFRs do not ban aircraft, including drones, from providing disaster relief and recovery assistance," the site said. "Relief operations, including civilian and volunteer operations, may access the restricted airspace if they are coordinated with emergency responders."

North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety created a "Hurricane Helene: Fact vs. Rumor" webpage, on which it addressed what it described as a "rumors," including that 1) the FAA was "restricting access to the airspace for Helene rescue and recovery operations" and 2) FEMA was "operating and controlling airports in western North Carolina."

The page said both claims are inaccurate.

"FEMA is not controlling any airports in western North Carolina," the site read. "Airport Managers and Airport Sponsors are the legal entities in charge of operating airports, even in Helene response. FEMA staff may be present at airports as they deploy supplies and stage for Helene response."

At around 9:30 a.m. Oct. 4, North Carolina’s Division of Aviation said on X that the increased air traffic meant pilots needed to get permission to use runways and airports.

🚨 With a 300% increase in traffic over Western NC, Prior Permission Required (PPR) is now in place at select airports to ensure safe skies and sustainable operations.

For all aircraft pilots, please check NOTAMs for PPR numbers before you fly. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/9HfwQVqavN — Division of Aviation (@NCAviation) October 4, 2024

Federal and state officials have also denied that FEMA is "confiscating" emergency supplies and donations.

Our ruling

Social media posts claimed FEMA and the FAA are "blocking" delivery of Starlink devices and supplies to hurricane-affected areas.

The claims are inaccurate. The FAA can temporarily restrict flights to help keep airspace safe during hurricane response. North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety rebutted inaccurate claims about the FAA and FEMA.

We rate it False.

