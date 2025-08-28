Semafor reported the new Vanity Fair editor had floated the idea to staff of putting first lady Melania Trump on the magazine’s cover.

First lady Melania Trump has been featured on magazine covers before, but an upcoming issue of Vanity Fair isn’t among them.

A fake image of the magazine’s cover shows what appears to be Melania Trump as "The American Queen," wearing a gold crown, red lipstick and a black turtleneck.

The picture spread widely on X. An account called Next News Network shared it Aug. 28 with the caption, "LEAKED: Vanity Fair's upcoming Melania Trump cover has staff in REVOLT! Source inside VF tells me 3 senior editors threatened to resign during today's emergency meeting. One reportedly screamed ‘I won't work for a MAGA propaganda machine!’" Next News Network is a site the Chicago Tribune reported promotes conspiracy theories, and it was demonetized in 2023 by YouTube.

shared the Other X accounts supposed cover , including Fox News host Laura Ingraham, conservative influencer Laura Loomer and Charlie Kirk, founder and president of the conservative group Turning Point USA. Ingraham and Kirk later acknowledged the cover wasn’t real.