The ‘American Queen’ Vanity Fair cover of Melania Trump is fake but fooled people anyway
If Your Time is short
-
The cover of the September issue of Vanity Fair features actress Jennifer Aniston.
-
Semafor reported the new Vanity Fair editor had floated the idea to staff of putting first lady Melania Trump on the magazine’s cover.
-
Programs that detect AI-generated images concluded the image likely contained AI-generated or deepfake content.
First lady Melania Trump has been featured on magazine covers before, but an upcoming issue of Vanity Fair isn’t among them.
A fake image of the magazine’s cover shows what appears to be Melania Trump as "The American Queen," wearing a gold crown, red lipstick and a black turtleneck.
The picture spread widely on X. An account called Next News Network shared it Aug. 28 with the caption, "LEAKED: Vanity Fair's upcoming Melania Trump cover has staff in REVOLT! Source inside VF tells me 3 senior editors threatened to resign during today's emergency meeting. One reportedly screamed ‘I won't work for a MAGA propaganda machine!’" Next News Network is a site the Chicago Tribune reported promotes conspiracy theories, and it was demonetized in 2023 by YouTube.
