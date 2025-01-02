A Saints spokesperson said the team’s general manager, Mickey Loomis, wasn’t leaving his role and rebutted claims that the team was talking with Brees about becoming general manager.

We found no credible reports or information as of Jan. 8 supporting the claim that the New Orleans Saints struck a deal to make former quarterback Drew Brees the team’s general manager.

Heading into the NFL postseason, front office staff shake-ups will likely garner attention from devoted supporters of their teams.

On Jan. 2, one Facebook user said the New Orleans Saints brokered a deal to bring in a new general manager.

"DEAL DONE: New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson make a handshake deal of $789.5 million contract with former Saints QB Drew Brees as new general manager following Mickey Loomis departure…" read the post, which mangles the verb tense for "make."

It linked to a blog site that included no information to substantiate the statement.

Doug Miller, the Saints’ vice president of communications, told PolitiFact in an email that General Manager Mickey Loomis wasn’t leaving his role with the Saints. The Saints’ website supports that: It lists Loomis as the team’s executive vice president and general manager.

On Nov. 4, when the Saints fired head coach Dennis Allen, news reports included a statement from Loomis, who was identified as the Saints’ general manager.

Miller also rebutted the claim that the team was talking with Drew Brees, a former Saints quarterback who retired in 2021, for any sort of role with the team. He also said no part of the Facebook post’s claim about a "handshake deal" worth $789 million was accurate.

Using Google searches, we found a few unsubstantiated social media and blog posts. When we searched the Nexis news archive using keywords including "Drew Brees," "general manager," "deal," and "$789 million" we found no relevant results.

We rate these claims False.

